Why Juszczyk feels 49ers' 2023 camp has been ‘most enjoyable'

Kyle Juszczyk has been through 11 NFL offseason programs, but none have compared to this summer's training camp with the 49ers.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, the star fullback has reported to training camp in Santa Clara for the last seven years with the 49ers. This one noticeably feels different.

"Honestly, this has been the most enjoyable training camp I've been a part of," Juszczyk said earlier this week on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" podcast. "I don't know exactly why that is, but something about it has just been fun. We just have such an awesome group to work with. Everybody works hard, never do we have to worry about, 'Hey, we got to get this guy to work harder.' That's never an issue.

"So we're really down to a point where we're just refining. There's not a lot of question marks with guys. It's just like, 'Alright, how can we get just a little bit better?' "

The 49ers are coming off a 2022 season in which they were one win away from Super Bowl LVII. The taste in their mouths in the aftermath of the NFC Championship Game loss was even more bitter because of the injury to starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

But with Purdy healthy and the presumed starter for 2023, the 49ers are ready to run it back and hope to finish where they left off last season. And per Juszczyk, the vibes are off to a great start.

"There's no lack of motivation," Juszczyk said.

