Why Justyn Ross chose the Chiefs

Going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft wasn’t the plan for Justyn Ross but the ability to choose which team he would sign for creates a tremendous opportunity.

Ross, now signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, has put himself in a position to compete for a roster spot and serious playtime if he can impress before week one in a seemingly wide-open wide receiver room.

Ross spoke with reporters Sunday and gave some reasoning behind why he chose to sign with Kansas City. Here’s the report from the Chiefs’ team reporter Matt McMullen.

“Patrick Mahomes – a great quarterback – and Andy Reid – a great coach,” said Ross. “It also feels like a family. I’ve only been here a day, but they’ve treated me like family.”

Ready to prove everyone who decided to pass on him in the draft wrong, the situation is unique and ideal. Recognizing that any talent at the position benefits from a world-class coach to go along with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, with the situation Kansas City is currently in, it was an intelligent choice by Ross.

The signings of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren’t going to put things over the top for Mahomes and the Chiefs. They did draft Skyy Moore in the second round of the draft, though there are no guarantees he will produce.

Andy Reid needs to replace the most game-breaking wideout in the league, and Ross could fight to be that guy.

His congenital spinal condition was a concern, but he was given medical clearance by the team doctors to go and is ready to earn his spot on the team.

Ross was arguably the most productive receiver his freshman year in a group filled with NFL talent in Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and Amari Rodgers. Given the right situation, Ross’ ceiling is big.

"Patrick Mahomes – a great quarterback – and Andy Reid – a great coach. It also feels like a family. I've only been here a day, but they've treated me like family." – @_jross8 on why he chose to sign with the Chiefs. He added that he feels good health-wise. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) May 8, 2022

#Chiefs Justyn Ross: “Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong…I’m ready to [earn] my spot.” pic.twitter.com/lPHLnJnHn4 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 8, 2022

From rookie minicamp day 1: Our first look at Justyn Ross in a #Chiefs uniform pic.twitter.com/Qp4BJoafJk — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 7, 2022

#Chiefs Rookie Minicamp Day 2 … Footage of Justyn Ross, Isiah Pacheco, Darian Kinnard and Matt Nagy. pic.twitter.com/FHjpYO0bd6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 8, 2022

