Why Justin Herbert will be the Los Angeles Chargers’ starter Week One

The Philip Rivers era with the Chargers has officially ended and a new era has only just begun.

With the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Los Angeles selected quarterback Justin Herbert from the University of Oregon.

[RELATED]: Justin Herbert was destined to be a member of the Los Angeles Chargers

Now it's time to break down this Bolts quarterback room, and more specifically, if Herbert will be named the starter come week one of the NFL regular season.

Herbert is does not shy away from a little competition: at Oregon, he earned the starting spot in week three of Pac-12 conference play over graduate transfer Dakota Prukop, who started the first five games of that 2016 season, and backup quarterbacks Terry Wilson (now the starter at Kentucky) and Travis Wilson (now a wide receiver at Montana State University). Herbert was fourth string and earned his way to the starting role.

[RELATED]: Aaron Rodgers says Justin Herbert has arm "you can't teach"

Now, Herbert joins 10-year veteran Tyrod Taylor and two-year QB Easton Stick (North Dakota State). At 6-foot-6, 237 pounds, Herbert indeed has the size advantage over both 6-foot-1 QB's, but a disadvantage when it comes to NFL experience.

Former Oregon football head coach Mike Bellotti believes Herbert should sit a few seasons, get used to the NFL pace, learn under Taylor and then take over the reigns.

I think it'll be ok if he sits for a year or two, in all honesty, and learns the game and sees the tempo. He's physically as good as any QB that's come from Oregon that's ready for the NFL. I like the opportunity for [Herbert] to go to the Chargers. They have a guy [Taylor] that they can trust initially, but I don't think that's their long-term solution. They believe in him and they recognize what he brings to the table. - Mike Bellotti

Story continues

Taylor is a 10-year NFL quarterback who was selected in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. In his four years with the Ravens, he appeared in 14 games with zero starts. Taylor was then signed to the Buffalo Bills in 2015 where he became the starter and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. Taylor completed 63.7 percent of his passes and threw for 20 touchdowns in 2015. After his three-year tenure in Buffalo, he became the starter for Cleveland but suffered an injury after four games. Enter Baker Mayfield.

The difference of coming from college to NFL, that first year, being anointed as the savior, is a very difficult situation and I don't know that he's ready- I don't know if anybody's ready. - Mike Bellotti

But Joey Harrington has another, complete opposite outlook on the situation.

The former first round NFL Draft pick and Oregon football quarterback believe Herbert can come in and earn the starter spot right away.

I'd be floored if he wasn't on the field Week 1.

If they thought Tyrod Taylor was going to get them to 9-2 instead of 2-9, they wouldn't have picked Justin [Herbert.] You need a QB that's going to be a difference maker. He's not the guy you're going to build around. - Joey Harrington

Unfortunately, that time when we see Herbert sporting that gorgeous Chargers new uniform is in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we do know one thing: Herbert doesn't shy from competition and makes those around him better.

Listen to the Talkin' Ducks podcast here.

Why Justin Herbert will be the Los Angeles Chargers starter Week One originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest