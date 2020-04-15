Why Justin Herbert could be the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft are essentially a lock:

- The Cincinnati Bengals will select their hometown kid, quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

- The Washington Redskins will select defensive stud Chase Young at No. 2.

Now what happens from then on is up in the air. Will some team, perhaps Miami or Los Angeles, trade up to No. 3 and take the quarterback they want leading their franchise, perhaps say Justin Herbert? Will the Detroit Lions accept their proposal? Will Herbert jump Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

This is the fun and the stress of the NFL Draft and it will all be answered on Thursday, April 23.

Special guest and former franchise quarterback Matt Hasselbeck joins host Jordan Kent on the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, to analyze Justin Herbert and where he sees Herbert's potential at the next level.

It's a really rich quarterback draft, especially in the first round. We're talking about four quarterbacks going maybe as high as in the top 10. And for me, I think Justin Herbert could be the second guy [quarterback] taken. This draft this year starts at No. 3.

Does Miami jump up at No. 3 because they can't wait? Do the Chargers move up? Or does somebody else jump up? It's my feeling that Justin Herbert will be the third pick overall. - Matt Hasselbeck on Justin Herbert

Hasselbeck spent most of his 17-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted in the sixth round, No. 187th overall to the Green Bay Packers in the 1998 NFL Draft. After two seasons in Green Bay, Hasselbeck was traded to Seattle in 2001. 10 years, 3 Pro Bowls, one Super Bowl appearance later, and his career in Seattle was one for the history books: averaging 213 yards per game in the air; an 82.2 quarterback rating and threw for 174 touchdowns with a 69-62 overall record in Seattle.

Following his 10-year tenure in Seattle, Hasselbeck spent two years in Tennessee and then three in Indianapolis before retiring from the league on March 9, 2016.

You can see Hasselbeck as an analyst today on Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN.

