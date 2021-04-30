Why Justin Fields thinks he fits 'perfectly' in Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy did it. They made their move, shot their shot, and now they have their quarterback of the future. After all the tape and all the Pro Days, in the end, that guy was Justin Fields. In hindsight, Fields might have been the most realistic option for the Bears to go out and get in the first round, especially after reports surfaced that the 49ers were beginning to focus in on Trey Lance.

Nagy laid out the clues earlier this year when he identified three traits he was looking for in the next Bears QB. “I’d say leadership, decision-making, and if you have some versatility as a quarterback with your legs, great,” Nagy said last month. “If you don’t, no problem. We can work around it.”

Sounds like Justin Fields to me.

Mac Jones played on the biggest stages and Trey Lance is an unbelievable dual threat, but no quarterback can make the case that he checks all three of those boxes-- while playing against the toughest competition-- besides Fields.

For what it’s worth, Fields is feeling it too.

“I think I fit perfectly,” Field said. “If he didn’t think I fit well, he wouldn’t have traded up. I think just talking to him, getting to know how he communicates with his quarterbacks and his learning style, I think that’s going to make me a better quarterback, a better player because he’s going to teach me a lot. So I’m just excited to get up there and learn.”

Fields obviously knows that his ability to make plays with his legs and his arm will be a strength in Chicago, but he believes it’s his intangibles that will make him great.

“My No. 1 strength I would just say my overall – just showing up in big moments,” Fields said. “I feel like when big moments present themselves, I feel like there’s just another thing that kicks inside of me. But I just think capitalizing in big moments and of course playing well on big stages. I think that’s definitely one of my strengths for sure.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find any job that’s scrutinized as much as the Chicago Bears starting quarterback position, so Fields will need that extra “kick” to succeed where so many others have failed. But he’s clearly up for the challenge.

“The way I care about the game, the grit I have, the determination I have to be great, I think nobody has the story that I have.”

