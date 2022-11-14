Why Justin Fields, Bears' offense have struggled to finish game-winning drives

Why Bears' offense has struggled to finish game-winning drives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the fourth time in six games, the Bears' offense had the ball in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter with a chance to deliver a game-winning drive. But for the fourth time in six games, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense could not conjure up the necessary plays to deliver a comeback win.

The Detroit Lions left Soldier Field with a 31-30 win on Sunday after the Bears blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. It was a meltdown that included some bad flags, a missed PAT, an inexcusable pick-six, and shoddy defense.

Despite all of that, Fields still had the ball with 2:21 remaining and a chance to win the game.

Here's how the Bears' final drive went:

-- Fields rushed for 5 yards

-- Fields incomplete pass to Chase Claypool

-- Fields incomplete pass to Darnell Mooney (defensive holding, first down)

-- Fields incomplete pass to Cole Kmet

-- Fields sacked by Aidan Hutchinson for a loss of 5 yards

-- Fields pass to David Montgomery for 7 yards

-- Fields sacked by Julian Okwara for a loss of 10 yards

The Bears' struggles in obvious passing situations fall on everyone, from Fields to the offensive line to the wide receivers. Not one group is doing its job well in these situations. The protection has been spotty, the receivers don't consistently separate, and Fields often looks like he'd prefer to take off and run instead of keeping his eyes downfield and trying to make a tight-window throw.

To be clear, this is not a criticism of Fields. He has been spectacular over the past month and has erased any doubt that he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback. He is special.

The Bears' offense has found its groove over the last four games. When the threat of the run is on the table, Fields and Co. have been able to get what they want. Now they have to find a way to thrive when the defense knows it has to throw the ball.

“Just execution," Kmet said Monday. "From a receiver's standpoint, a tight ends standpoint, O-line, backs, everywhere – we just got to execute better. I think it sounds pretty simple, but it’s a hard thing to do, especially in those moments. But we just got to keep working on it. I think we progressed as an offense from the start of the year til now. That’s really the next step for us to take, is to be executing there in those defining moments of the game.

"I think the playbook’s more open when it’s second, third quarter," Kmet continued. "You kinda have a lot of things at your disposal. So I think in that sense they’re kinda understanding, ‘Hey, it’s full-on pass situations.’ So we gotta be able to do a better job in our protections and getting open on routes."

The Bears' first attempt at a two-minute, game-winning drive came in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields and the offense were moving the ball until Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbled the ball in Vikings territory.

The second came against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Fields got the ball with 1:49 seconds left, needing a touchdown to win the game. Fields got the Bears down to the 4-yard line and threw a pinpoint pass to Mooney on fourth-and-goal. Mooney lost the ball in the lights, bobbled the catch, and failed to secure it while in the end zone. He was tackled at the inch line.

The drive against the Commanders was as close as the Bears have gotten to success in this scenario.

After being sacked on the drive's first play, Fields hit Dante Pettis for 10 yards and Montgomery for 13. He then scrambled for 39 yards down to the 5-yard line, where the drive stalled.

Fields made all the right decisions and if Mooney doesn't lose the ball in the lights, it's a game-winning drive.

The next two have not been as encouraging.

Against the Miami Dolphins, the Bears got the ball with 2:38 remaining while trailing by three. Fields picked up a first down with his legs, but that's where the drive ended. Fields was sacked on second down, threw incomplete for Claypool on third down, and then had a pinpoint pass dropped by Equanimeous St. Brown o fourth down.

All parts of the operation are failing in these late-game scenarios. Scenarios the offense dominates during the practice week, according to Mooney.

But things aren't clicking on Sundays.

"Just finish," Fields said Sunday after the loss to the Lions. "We're putting up 30 points a game. Just finish when we get those late-game drives."

The offensive execution has been an issue late in the game for the Bears. That starts up front. Without the threat of the Bears' league-best rushing attack, defensive lines can pin their ears back and take advantage of a suspect offensive line.

Outside of Mooney, the Bears don't have receivers who can consistently create separation quickly and help Fields beat the oncoming pressure. That leads to held balls and Fields trying to create something out of nothing with defenders bearing down.

Such was the case during the final offensive snap against the Lions.

Facing a fourth-and-8 from their own 32, Fields dropped back and was immediately pressured up the middle. He shook free once but was then wrapped up by Okwara.

Eberflus' diagnosis of that play was a snapshot of the Bears' issues on late-game drives.

"Yeah, it was just man free coverage," Eberflus said of the final play. "You know they had a guy hugging up on the tight end. That tight end blocked out on our, on the defensive end, and then he hugged up on it. So, there was pressure there. We got to do a better job protecting on that particular one, but, you know, it's all about being able to just sit back there and deliver the ball and it comes down to protecting him too."

Instant pressure, no one finding open space, no play to be made.

The Bears' offense has been a three-quarter wrecking ball for the last month. It has stalled out in the fourth quarter when defenses know what is coming.

The next step for Fields and the Bears' offense is to finish these game-winning drives. To thrive in obvious passing situations with the game on the line.

That comes with experience. The improved pieces around Fields that are sure to come next season will also help.

These failed game-winning drives should benefit Fields and the Bears' offense in the long run. It's a young team that needs to learn how to win. With each failed attempt comes more experience to fall back on for the next time.

But it's imperative they eventually find a way to finish and show that all the sweat they've poured in the bucket has not been in vain.

