Why Julio Jones is perfect 49ers fit, Jeff Saturday believes

Another superstar has been made available, and the 49ers -- a common denominator in many NFL rumors -- might be one of the many interested parties involved.

Star Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reportedly wants out of Atlanta, and the 49ers have been pegged as the favorite to land the veteran wideout. Having played under current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when he was the Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2015 and '16, there is a level of familiarity that has made the 49ers an ideal destination for Jones.

Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday said Wednesday on "Get Up" why he believes the Niners would be Jones' best landing spot.

"You just heard Kyle Shanahan talk about it, you just heard John Lynch talk about it," Saturday said. "They make things happen the last couple years, and Shanahan understands how to get him singled up."

Having just traded four total picks to move up in the draft and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 selection, the 49ers have spent their fair share of draft capital already. Acquiring Jones though would provide the rookie Lance with more than enough talent on offense if/when he takes over as the starting QB this season.

"Think about a mobile quarterback, think about if Trey Lance finally does take over at the helm at quarterback," Saturday continued. "Julio [Jones] is one of the best receivers at off-schedule plays where he can shake, go deep, and ultimately get one-on-one coverage and take the ball off of DB’s hands. This guy would be absolutely lethal out in San Francisco."

Jones thrived under Shanahan. In 2015, Jones dominated in the Shanahan-led offense, catching 136 passes for 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns.

"I think it’s a perfect fit, Shanahan knows him, knows what he does well, knows how to protect him, keep his health where it needs to be," Saturday added. "I think it would be a perfect scenario for him in San Fran.”

Shanahan was asked about potentially acquiring Jones while speaking to the media after Tuesday's practice. He didn't say much but left the door open for a potential reunion.

There's no question that Shanahan would love to have a Jones-like talent on his roster, any coach would. But do the 49ers have the necessary resources to go out and make that move? We'll find out soon enough.

