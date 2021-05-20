Why Julio Jones makes all the sense in the world for the Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Why Julio Jones makes all the sense in the world for Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's not often that the stars align the way they appear to be aligning for the Patriots.

They have a need.

One of the best players in the NFL is reportedly available to fill that need.

And though that player will be costly, the Patriots have money to spend.

The need is at receiver. The player is Julio Jones. The cost is Jones' base salary of $15.3 million and whatever the Falcons would require in a trade in order to send the face of their franchise packing.

As a Patriots follower, this is one of those situations that may force you to reflexively say, "They wouldn't..." even though there's an abundance of evidence that would suggest they would.

Let's dig deeper into why.

STILL A FREAK

Jones is headed into his 32-year-old season yet remains one of the most difficult receivers to defend in today's NFL. He was third in football last season in yards per target (11.3) and he was seventh in receiving yards per game (85.7). 

Jones dealt with injury in 2020, playing just nine games, but he's not been one to miss chunks of games at a time over the course of his career. Prior to last season he'd played in 15 games five times in the last six seasons. The one time he didn't? He played 14.

The injury that sidelined Jones last season was a hamstring, and it lingered for the majority of the year. With a full offseason to recover and recuperate the soft-tissue issue, Jones should still be among the game's best wideouts next season. 

NEED IS THERE

Freak or not, the Patriots could use a threatening receiver. 

As currently constructed, they look like they will be the owners of what might be the slowest 11-personnel (three receivers, one back, one tight end) package in the NFL.

The Patriots don't seem to care that they won't be fast relative to other NFL offenses, though. They've invested heavily in two free-agent tight ends. They've acquired some of the best after-the-catch pass-catchers in football, according to Next Gen Stats. And they'll want to run. A lot. They have an offensive line loaded with mauling run-blockers and a stable of hard-charging backs (not to mention two fullbacks at the moment) assembled to punish opposing defenses that are getting smaller and more athletic by the year

But it's worth wondering if what they have in terms of receiving talent is enough for them to be as versatile as they'd like to be. 

There are going to be situations when running the football will be difficult for the Patriots. In the first month of the 2021 season, they're scheduled to square off with three of the league's top-seven run defenses from 2020 (Jets in Week 2, Saints in Week 3, Bucs in Week 4). Imposing their will on the ground might not always be an option -- particularly if defenses can load the box with bodies because free-agent acquisition Nelson Agholor is their lone down-the-field concern.

Patriots Talk Podcast: What does Brian Hoyer signing mean for Cam Newton and Mac Jones? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

There are going to be situations when the Patriots are forced to throw when everyone knows they're forced to throw. In those obvious passing situations, the versatility provided by a tight-end-heavy attack fizzles. On third-and-medium (or longer), when there is no more guessing about whether or not the Patriots will run or throw out of 12-personnel sets, covering bigger-bodied tight ends gets simpler.

Agholor showed last season for the Raiders that he is a legitimate threat to create explosive plays. He was second in the league in yards per reception (18.7). But after him? The Patriots are lacking in receiver options who'd strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators. 

Now consider what a Jones addition would mean for the group. 

That would change the equation, not to mention the geometry of the defensive looks Josh McDaniels will be tasked with beating. Suddenly, instead of feeling comfortable with one safety deep to keep an eye on Agholor, defenses may feel as though they need two. That would remove one body from being committed to the running game, which would make it easier for Damien Harris and his blockers to be the bullies Belichick seems to want offensively. 

No matter who is playing quarterback -- Jones could be a security blanket for rookie Mac Jones or a contested-catch monster for Cam Newton -- for former Alabama wideout would make his new offense a multi-dimensional passing attack. He'd make the Patriots more equipped to force defenses to guard "every blade of grass," a stated goal of theirs in the past.

The cost of acquiring Jones would be significant. But the value he'd bring in allowing the Patriots to adapt week to week -- quarter to quarter, even -- would be immeasurable.

FITTING HIM IN 

This is the benefit of having very little money committed to the quarterback position.

Yes, there are massive questions surrounding the most important spot on the roster. But with Mac Jones on a rookie contract, Jarrett Stidham on a rookie contract, Brian Hoyer on a low-money deal and Newton guaranteed just $3.5 million, there is all kinds of money to play with to build up the rest of the roster. 

Clearly that was the case this offseason. The Patriots attacked free agency in a way they never have before, adding ready-to-compete talent on the defensive line, at outside linebacker, tight end and receiver. 

And Belichick still has cap space to play with. 

The Patriots have about $15 million left in salary-cap room -- more than they've typically taken into the regular season with Belichick running the show. Because of the top-51 rule, where Jones' salary would displace the lowest cap number currently on the Patriots roster, the team could acquire Jones for draft picks (with no salary going back to Atlanta) and still fit him under the cap.

That would leave the Patriots with almost no salary-cap room for their 2021 in-season expenditures, but they could free up more space by touching up Jones' deal. Per Miguel Benzan (@patscap on Twitter), the team could convert almost all of Jones' 2021 salary to a signing bonus to reduce his cap number for this season by almost $10 million.

Paying Jones a shade over $15 million this season is about what the Rams are paying Cooper Kupp ($15.8 million) and about what the Browns are paying Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million) on an average annual basis. In 2022 and 2023, Jones carries base salaries of $11.5 million, per Over the Cap. That would slot him just ahead of the $11 million-per-year rate Agholor is scheduled to be paid by the Patriots over the next two seasons. Those are more than reasonable figure for a player of Jones' caliber.

Perry: Why Brian Hoyer's addition should benefit Mac Jones

Technically, then, the dollars involved in a Jones deal don't make his acquisition prohibitive for the Patriots. 

Whatever the Falcons require in a trade? That could be a different story. 

The Falcons are in a bad spot in terms of their salary cap and it's been reported by multiple outlets -- including NBC's Peter King and more recently The Athletic's Jeff Shultz -- that Jones could be dealt to help Atlanta reset its books. 

Still, one would think they'd want a haul for a player with a Hall-of-Fame resume. 

If there are enough teams clamoring for Jones' services -- the Colts, Titans, Ravens, Chargers and Niners could all be in on Jones -- then the trade price could wind up being steep. Though it's worth pointing out that Schultz wrote this week, "a first-rounder seems unlikely" as a return for Jones. Before the draft, King suggested that a future second-round pick "seems fair."

If Jones is moved, it likely wouldn't happen until the beginning of June when the Falcons could spread out his dead-money cap hit over 2021 and 2022.

WOULD BELICHICK DO IT?

It's probably time to retire any argument against a potential Patriots move by saying, "That's just not what they do..."

What exactly won't they do?

There was a point in time when some believed they wouldn't draft a quarterback in the first round. Or a receiver in the first round. Or spend more guaranteed money in free agency than anyone in the history of the sport.

They've been a 3-4 defense, a 4-3 defense, "big nickel" defense and a heavy dime defense. They've a zone coverage team and a man-to-man coverage team. They've been a two-back offense, a two-tight-end offense and a spread offense. They've set passing records. They've turned back the clock and pounded teams into submission with their running game. 

They've traded a first-round pick for a receiver. They've traded a second-round pick for half of one season of a receiver. They've traded a second-round pick for a running back and then paid that running back top dollar going into his 31-year-old season. They made a 31-year-old receiver the fourth highest-paid player at his position.

The reality is, there is no one definitive Belichickian modus operandi. He's adapted. He's changed. He's valued different portions of his roster depending on what he believes it needs in order to be the kind of team he wants.

The only North Star when it comes to Belichick and his team-building process? He wants to win. Desperately. A healthy Jones, there is no doubt, would help him toward that end.

Recommended Stories

  • Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara shifting to outside linebacker in Lions’ 3-4

    The Lions are shifting to a base 3-4 defense under new coach Dan Campbell. That means Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara are moving to outside linebacker. Defensive line coach Todd Wash confirmed the moves. But both players also could remain on the field as traditional hands-down defensive ends in sub packages. Flowers has nine sacks [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots sign running back Tyler Gaffney

    The Patriots reportedly have signed running back Tyler Gaffney, who was with the team from 2014 to early 2017.

  • Will the Falcons trade Julio Jones?

    It was no coincidence that multiple reports emerged only three days before the draft suggesting that Falcons receiver Julio Jones could be traded. It quickly became obvious that the Falcons would like to make Jones a post-June 1 transaction. Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com takes a closer look at the various factors relevant to the effort [more]

  • Adrian Colbert signing with Patriots

    Veteran safety Adrian Colbert is headed to New England. Colbert’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Colbert has agreed to a contract with the Patriots. Colbert went to camp with the Dolphins last summer, had a brief stint with the Chiefs after being cut in August and was claimed off of waivers by the Giants [more]

  • Should Knicks bench Elfrid Payton heading into 2021 NBA Playoffs?

    Tough coaching decisions are required in the NBA Playoffs, and Knicks' Tom Thibodeau will have his first one when thinking about what to do with Elfrid Payton.

  • Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon: We won’t box ourselves into one scheme

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon worked under coaches like Jerry Gray, Mike Zimmer, and Matt Eberflus before getting his current job and it sounds like they’ll all have some influence on how the defense looks in Philadelphia this season. Gannon held a press conference on Thursday and faced questions about the kind of scheme that [more]

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • Julian Edelman has interesting take on Patriots' QB competition

    Newly-retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave an interesting answer when asked about the QB competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

  • Hawks' Nate McMillan fined for saying NBA 'wants' Knicks in playoffs

    Ahead of their first round playoff matchup with the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been fined $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Triple Take: Which UFC pay-per-view main event has been best of 2021?

    The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Hawks F Reddish (Achilles) expected to miss opening round

    ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team said Thursday that Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice. ''He warmed up with us,'' interim coach Nate McMillan said after Wednesday's extended practice.

  • Cody Garbrandt: UFC Fight Night 188 win sets up title shots at bantamweight and flyweight

    Cody Garbrandt thinks a win over Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event opens multiple championship door for him.

  • Charles Oliveira mounts epic comeback to claim lightweight title

    With one second left in the first round, no one could have argued too much if referee Dan Miragliotta would have stopped it and given Chandler the belt.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]