Why Julian Edelman is convinced Tom Brady won't re-sign with Bucs in 2023

Why Edelman is convinced Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buccaneers appear to be holding out hope that Tom Brady stays in Tampa Bay next season. One of Brady's closest friends says they shouldn't hold their breath.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who spent 12 years with Brady in New England, believes there's very little chance the 45-year-old quarterback re-signs with the Bucs in 2023.

"If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said Tuesday on Paramount+'s "Inside the NFL" show. "Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win."

The Bucs clearly were the best landing spot for Brady in 2020, and it showed, as Tampa Bay surged to a Super Bowl title thanks to a loaded offense and a young, athletic defense. Much has changed over the past two seasons, however: The Bucs ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring this season behind a patchwork offensive line and dealt with several injuries to a depleted receiving corps throughout the season.

Tampa Bay's outlook doesn't look any more promising in 2023, which is why Edelman believes the QB will seek greener pastures if he decides to keep playing.

Where might those greener pastures be? The Miami Dolphins have a pair of explosive wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (as well as some recent history with Brady), while the Las Vegas Raiders offer familiarity and an elite wideout in Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams. And if Brady is hell-bent on winning an eighth Super Bowl, his hometown San Francisco 49ers would have very strong appeal.

But if winning is Brady's top priority, a fourth season with the Bucs seems like a long-shot.