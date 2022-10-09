Why Julian Edelman believes Patriots are 'back on track' after win over Lions
How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?
If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England.
After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
Edelman was impressed with what he saw from the Patriots -- especially the defense, which reminded him of the groups he played with during his 12-year NFL career.
It might be too early to declare New England "back on track" after defeating a banged-up Lions team that lost several key players over the course of Sunday's game. But the defense did play very well, holding Detroit to 0-for-6 on fourth downs (an NFL record) while forcing two turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown.
Edelman also liked what he saw from Zappe, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start.
Zappeness ðŸ™Œ
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 9, 2022
Edelman obviously is a little biased in his view of the Patriots and apparently has a vested interest in the team turning its fortunes around. But a look at New England's upcoming schedule -- at Cleveland, vs. Chicago, at New York, vs. Indianapolis -- reveals a real opportunity for Bill Belichick's squad to continue its positive momentum.