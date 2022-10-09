Why Julian Edelman believes Patriots are 'back on track' after win over Lions

Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?

If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England.

After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.

Edelman was impressed with what he saw from the Patriots -- especially the defense, which reminded him of the groups he played with during his 12-year NFL career.

It might be too early to declare New England "back on track" after defeating a banged-up Lions team that lost several key players over the course of Sunday's game. But the defense did play very well, holding Detroit to 0-for-6 on fourth downs (an NFL record) while forcing two turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown.

Edelman also liked what he saw from Zappe, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start.

Edelman obviously is a little biased in his view of the Patriots and apparently has a vested interest in the team turning its fortunes around. But a look at New England's upcoming schedule -- at Cleveland, vs. Chicago, at New York, vs. Indianapolis -- reveals a real opportunity for Bill Belichick's squad to continue its positive momentum.