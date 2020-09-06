Why Josh Rosen’s future with the Buccaneers could be very bright

For the first time in his NFL career, Josh Rosen experienced something this weekend.

Agency.

After being traded by the Arizona Cardinals and then later released by the Miami Dolphins, Rosen finally had a chance this weekend to pick his own future. According to reports, there were a handful of teams interested in his services, but Rosen decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rejoining offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who he worked with in Arizona and will likely listen to.

Rosen now joins a quarterback room that has Bruce Arians (the “quarterback guru” himself), Tom Brady and Leftwich. He also slides behind backup Blaine Gabbert, a former first-round pick who never quite lived up to that billing. While this might be an ideal landing spot for Rosen to salvage his career – and avoid a fate similar to Gabbert’s – the question remains: Is that possible?

To unpack that question, it might make sense to revisit Rosen the prospect. This requires a bit of a confession: Rosen was my top quarterback in the 2018 draft cycle. For me, Rosen checked a number of boxes. He seemed the “pro ready” passer in the bunch, whose mastery of offensive concepts would give him a mental edge, even though players such as Lamar Jackson and even Josh Allen had an athletic edge on him.

Of course, we learned over Rosen’s time in the league that he needed to learn to do things like identify the MIKE linebacker, among other basic tenets of playing the position. This is a good time to highlight that those of us in the draft evaluation world have access to approximately 2% of the data available to NFL teams, and since even teams get the quarterback position wrong…yeah.

But during his time at UCLA, Rosen did flash some of the traits you want to see at the position. If you want to see more on Rosen the prospect, here is an 18-minute film breakdown I did of him prior to the 2018 draft that highlights what he did well:

Of course, things were spotty during his time in Arizona. At least, in part. There were still flashes of Rosen and what he could be.

Take, for example, his first touchdown pass to Chad Williams (#10):

This is a maximum protection, two-receiver concept with both Larry Fitzgerald and Williams running crossing routes. Fitzgerald comes underneath while Williams goes over the top. The primary receiver on this play is Fitzgerald, and the offense is hoping that play-action in the backfield draws the linebackers down toward the line of scrimmage, freeing up the intermediate route to Fitzgerald.

Two of the linebackers, Barkevious Mingo and Bobby Wagner serve as the proverbial flies in the ointment on this scoring play. While they both crash down initially, each makes a quick retreat into his underneath zone, taking away the throwing lane on the dig route to Fitzgerald. Rosen then looks to the other option, Williams, as he crosses into the red zone. But now the QB needs to worry about free safety Earl Thomas in the middle of the field, so he puts this throw to the outside and away from the safety. Not only is the processing speed great here from Rosen, but the movement in the pocket is as well.

This is the post-snap processing speed that made Rosen an enticing prospect in my mind, and here it is early in his NFL career.

You could make the case that Rosen’s best throw of his rookie year came in in this game. During the start to his NFL career the young quarterback seemed to be developing a great relationship with tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. Watch the connection between those two on this out pattern toward the left sideline:

