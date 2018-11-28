Why would Josh McDaniels leave Patriots? Here's a logical case originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh McDaniels has what some might consider a dream job.

He's the NFL's highest-paid coordinator on the league's model franchise and essentially has carte blanche to run the New England Patriots' offense without the daily media obligations of a head coach.

But there are many who believe McDaniels will seek a head coach job elsewhere rather than stay in New England and potentially succeed Bill Belichick.

Among those people is The MMQB's Albert Breer, who's pretty plugged into McDaniels' potential job search and has noted the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns both present enticing landing spots for the 42-year-old.

During an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand," Breer laid out why McDaniels may prefer both Green Bay and Cleveland over staying put.

"I don't think he's going to leave for just anywhere, but here's what you have to look at," Bree said, as aired on NBC Sports Boston. "If you're Josh McDaniels, would you rather be, over the next five to 10 years, in Cleveland, where you've got Baker Mayfield, in Green Bay, where you've probably got five years of Aaron Rodgers and as part of that a nice long runway to find the next quarterback, or (New England), where there's a lot of uncertainty about what you're going to do with the quarterback position going forward?"

Breer's point: Tom Brady isn't getting any younger and may retire before McDaniels even takes the Patriots' head coach job. But quarterbacks only are part of the equation, Breer notes.

"You're not going to have a high draft pick this year, and here's the other part of it: If you win 10 games here you're a freaking failure," Breer said. "Go 10-6 in your second year here. Do you think people will be celebrating that?

"If he goes to Cleveland and makes the playoffs next year, he's going to have like three more years of job security behind him."

The New England job indeed would come with tons of pressure to continue one of the most incredible runs of success in professional sports. The Packers or Browns would present McDaniels with a fresh start and lower expectations.

"The (Patriots') ownership here is great. There's stability in the way they build that team, all that stuff," Breer added. " (But) I don't know if you want to be the guy that succeeds Belichick."

