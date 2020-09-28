Why Josh McDaniels issued a challenge to Cam Newton, Julian Edelman during Patriots’ win

The New England Patriots cemented their blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders with a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, which put the team up by two possessions in the fourth quarter. The drive was, in part, a product of a inspiration from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

The Patriots defense would only make the score more lopsided with a strip sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. But New England’s drive, which finished with Rex Burkhead’s touchdown, was a message to Las Vegas: game over.

“Prior to that drive, Mickey Ds, Coach McDaniels, came to me, as well as Jules, and kind of challenged us to not let our foot off the gas,” Cam Newton told reporters after the game on Sunday. “We’ve had a relatively interesting practice this week, knowing that the tempo was extremely high, the expectations was extremely high coming off the loss. This was kind of different for me being in the building and seeing how people react differently to losing. It wasn’t acceptable to me, and I know it wasn’t acceptable to a lot of others in this building.”

That Patriots’ drive included Newton’s longest throw of the game, a 27-yarder to N’Keal Harry, and the quarterback’s longest run of the game, a 21-yarder up the middle against a spread-out Raiders defense, which expected a pass. The drive also included a Burkhead scree play for 11 yards and a Burkhead run for another 14 yards. It was an impressive combination of the Patriots’ strengths through the first three weeks.

“We knew we had to finish with the ball in our hands as well to create some type of cushion, with that kind of centerpiece drive, so to speak,” Newton said Sunday. “We had plays that was called, and we try to execute as much as possible, and I think we did a great job of that, outside of one or two specific forced. But at the end of the day, we had a couple of those answer drives this year, and I’m extremely pleased with our team with how the way they handled it, defensively as well as offensively, and when you got that type of chemistry early, it only builds great habits here moving forward in the latter part of the season.”