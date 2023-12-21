Why Josh Heupel's Tennessee football signing class is better than you think in portal era

These are strange times for college football fans.

Signing day is in December rather than February. The transfer portal is wide open. NIL money determines where some players go. And a pandemic from three years ago is allowing seniors to return for one more season.

All those moving parts make it hard to know whether to celebrate or criticize Tennessee's 2024 signing class.

It ranked No. 13 overall and No. 7 in the SEC in the 247Sports Composite.

That’s good but not great. It’s not in the top 10, which usually reflects elite classes. And with the SEC expanding to 16 teams, it’s more difficult to compete within the conference.

UNPACKING TENNESSEE'S 2024 CLASS Who Vols signed, from five stars to homegrown talent

But UT signed two five-star prospects, which is more than any year since 2015. It got eight players in the top 200 nationally, which isn’t something to scoff at. And it got a top-flight quarterback and pass rusher, which are usually requirements of a strong class.

Doesn’t that count for something?

Why Tennessee's situation is unique

It can get confusing in this era because teams face drastically different circumstances in building their 2024 roster and beyond.

The bulk of Tennessee’s COVID seniors are expected to return next season. UT lost only nine scholarship players in the transfer portal, which is relatively low in the SEC. It added three players from the portal, and more could follow.

And the Vols must cut two or three scholarships below the maximum 85 because of NCAA penalties from the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal.

Take those factors into account, and UT’s class can look better than its ranking. Here’s how.

More quality than quantity? It changes the rankings

UT’s roster space is more limited than its competitors.

It signed only 21 players. The 12 teams ahead of UT signed an average of 24.3 players.

When only calculating the average grade per player, the Vols jump from No. 13 to No. 11 nationally.

If UT had added a few players on the back end of the class, its overall ranking likely would’ve improved. But that could’ve only happened if more COVID seniors left or more valuable players went into the portal.

“I think the hardest thing in today’s landscape is the uncertainty of the numbers,” UT coach Josh Heupel said. “There are more changes to your program than there used to be in trying to project (your roster).”

Only Alabama, Georgia got more elite players in SEC

UT’s class is better at the top than some teams ranked ahead of it.

The Vols signed eight players ranked in the top 200 nationally. Only Georgia (19) and Alabama (11) signed more in the SEC.

Texas, Auburn and LSU had higher ranked classes than UT. But they each signed the same number of top-200 players as the Vols. And Oklahoma was also ahead of UT in the rankings, but it signed only seven players in the top 200.

Having a top-heavy class is more manageable, perhaps preferable, in the transfer portal era. About one-quarter to half of a class leaves school within a couple of years.

Case in point, no more than 15 of the 23 signees in UT’s 2022 class will be on the roster next season. And that’s a better percentage than most teams.

The reality is teams must sign a small number of elite players and retain them. The rest of the class has a greater chance than ever of ultimately transferring and being replaced.

Why the Vols' best signees may stay at UT

Lipscomb's Kaleb Beasley (1) celebrates after their win over McCallie Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne for The Tennessean)

So UT has more talent at the top of its class than its overall ranking reflects. But there’s more good news about how those players, particularly how they're dispersed to different positions.

According to 247Sports Composite, UT signed 10 players ranked in the top half of the SEC at their position ‒ that is, the top eight in the 16-team conference.

For example, Jake Merklinger is the No. 4 quarterback among SEC signees, and Jordan Ross is the No. 3 edge rusher in the conference.

Here’s where those top UT signees rank at their position among SEC signees:

QB Jake Merklinger (No. 4 in SEC)

RB Peyton Lewis (No. 6 in SEC)

WR Mike Matthews (No. 3 in SEC)

WR Braylon Staley (No. 8 in SEC)

IOL William Satterwhite (No. 5 in SEC)

IOL Max Anderson (No. 7 in SEC)

OT Bennett Warren (No. 6 in SEC)

EDGE Jordan Ross (No. 3 in SEC)

CB Kaleb Beasley (No. 6 in SEC)

ATH Boo Carter (No. 3 in SEC)

Notice those 10 players spanned eight different positions. And the duplicated positions, interior offensive lineman and wide receiver, can be on the field together.

That means UT diversified its top talent among several positions, which increases the chances the class will remain together.

This doesn't sugarcoat the class. Ultimately, how the players play will determine whether the class is a hit or a miss. But context matters, especially in an era when it’s difficult to judge a recruiting class by traditional means.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why this Tennessee football recruiting class is better than you think