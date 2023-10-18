Why Josh Heupel smokes cigar, Nick Saban chews it in Tennessee vs Alabama rivalry

If Tennessee football beats Alabama on Saturday, expect to see cigar smoke billowing from Josh Heupel’s mouth.

If Alabama wins, you might see an unlit gnawed cigar in the mouth of Nick Saban, if such a photo leaks out.

No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will play No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The winning players, coaches and fans will light up a victory cigar. It’s been part of the rivalry for decades. But the opposing head coaches won’t participate in exactly the same way.

Heupel likes the cigars. He made that clear last season after Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

“I smoked it slow but it was dang good,” said Heupel, after exiting the UT locker room for his press conference following a 52-49 win over Alabama.

Saban had won 15 straight over Tennessee. He’s had a cigar in his mouth, but he doesn’t light it up.

“I guess it’s fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar,” Saban said. “I don’t smoke, so I just kind of chew on one for a little bit.”

Is Tennessee taking cigars to Tuscaloosa?

Cigar smoking has been part of the rivalry since the 1960s. The story goes that Jim Goostree, a Tennessee alumnus who became the longtime trainer at Alabama, passed out cigars in the locker room after a 34-3 Crimson Tide win in 1961.

Tennessee adopted the tradition somewhere along the way. And that led to the smoke-filled scene at Neyland Stadium last year when the Vols earned a long-awaited win.

A photo of the head coach with a victory cigar in his mouth tells quite a story. But both coaches acknowledged that the cigar-smoking tradition primarily is fun for players and fans.

“I think games like this have sort of special innuendos that go with them,” Saban said. “It’s probably good for the players and their relationships with each other to do things like that. So I don’t think there’s anything bad about it.”

Heupel added: “It’s really unique. I’ve been in trophy games before. I’ve never been involved in anything quite like this one, where the cigar is part of the celebration. My first memory of that, obviously, was being in Tuscaloosa when we were on the wrong side of it (in a 52-24 loss in 2021).”

Last season, Tennessee had a supply of cigars ready to smoke at Neyland Stadium. On Wednesday, Heupel was asked about the logistics of shipping cigars to Tuscaloosa in case the Vols win.

“Man, I’m going to be honest,” Heupel said. “That’s the first time I’ve thought about that this week. There’s enough to do in our preparation to get ready for these guys.”

