Why Josh Heupel must trust QB Joe Milton for Tennessee football to beat Florida in The Swamp

When a Tennessee wide receiver drops a pass, quarterback Joe Milton said he doesn’t bark at them on the sideline.

Milton gives them a few seconds to gather their thoughts. Then he tells them that he believes wholeheartedly that they’ll catch the next pass.

“No matter what, I let them know that they’re the best receivers in the country,” Milton said. “So keep being y’all, keep doing what y’all are doing and just go execute, man.”

It appears Milton’s receivers reacted with the same level of trust after he misfired passes to them during the Vols’ 30-13 win over Austin Peay last week.

We’ll get ‘em next time. Trust me.

Trust is a buzzword for coach Josh Heupel. He uses it to convey his firm belief that players will perform like they’ve practiced, and his players often repeat it.

Trust will be a critical element, especially on offense, when No. 9 Tennessee (2-0) plays Florida (1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Vols can't be timid coming into The Swamp, where they haven’t won since 2003. Heupel must feel certain that his play calls will be executed. And players must trust teammates to come through in key moments, and that's not confined to just Milton and his receivers.

Does Joe Milton trust receivers to catch it?

Milton and his receivers must be on the same page to connect on big passes.

That was obvious to any UT fan frustrated by Milton’s misfires and the receivers’ dropped passes early against Austin Peay. Those miscues led Milton to start 1-of-8 passing.

But in the season opener against Virginia, a perfect deep pass from Milton was dropped by Ramel Keyton. It could’ve gone for an 80-yard touchdown. So the Vols, unlike three-quarters of all FBS teams, don’t have a play of at least 50 yards this season.

Does Milton trust Keyton, Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Donte Thornton to catch a pass in a key moment? All four wide receivers dropped passes in the first two games.

And it’s not clear if Milton has a reliable go-to receiver yet.

Does Josh Heupel trust Vols to execute his play calls?

The need for trust also extends to the sideline, where Heupel calls plays, and to the coaches booth above, where offensive coordinator Joey Halzle spots weaknesses that the Vols should exploit.

They dialed up opportunities for big pass plays in the first two games.

Keyton dropped that deep pass against Virginia, which was well timed and wide open. And UT completed only 1 of 6 passes beyond 20 yards.

When Austin Peay dropped defenders in deep coverage, intermediate passes opened up, but UT didn’t complete them. The Vols settled for bubble screens and short passes the rest of the game. And that’s all they needed to beat an FCS team.

Heupel said the “great thing about Joe is that he has really been making sound decisions,” including where to pass the ball.

But Heupel and Halzle can’t hesitate to call aggressive pass plays downfield against Florida just because they’ve failed recently. That would be outside their nature and show a lack of trust in the players to execute them.

Can offensive line be trusted to get hard yards?

A need for trust also extends to the offensive line. It must push the Gators off the line of scrimmage for key run plays and protect Milton long enough for deep pass plays to develop.

Can Heupel trust the Vols to win those battles in critical moments?

UT leads the SEC in rushing at 257.5 yards per game, but it hasn’t been as good in short-yardage situations. And it ranks 13th among 14 SEC teams in third-down conversion rate (32%).

Against Virginia, Jabari Small was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1. Against Austin Peay, Small was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1. Those were UT’s only two rushing attempts on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 plays this season, and they failed.

When Florida coach Billy Napier was asked what’s new about UT’s offense, he began with “two new starters on the left side of the offensive line.”

That’s Miami transfer John Campbell at left tackle and Texas transfer Andrej Karic at left guard. Karic has filled in for Ollie Lane, who moved to center to replace the injured Cooper Mays.

If Mays returns, he’ll strengthen the offensive line and draw confidence from coaches.

Why Vols held players-only meeting

On Sunday, UT held a players-only meeting, in part, to reassure everyone to stay on task heading into SEC play.

They trust each other to play well against Florida. But it still needed to be said, especially after an underwhelming performance against Austin Peay.

Perhaps tight end McCallan Castles had the best way to overcome a mistake and build trust.

Early in the Austin Peay game, Castles dropped a catchable pass thrown slightly behind him. Milton tossed only one more pass to Castles, but he caught it and ran for a 43-yard touchdown.

“You’ve got to park it and reset (after dropping a pass). Stuff is going to happen. It’s football,” Castles said. “Things are never going to be perfect. So you just have to move onto that next-play mentality and come back.”

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: Josh Heupel must trust Joe Milton to beat Florida