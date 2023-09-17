Why Josh Heupel called timeout in final seconds of Tennessee football vs. Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. − Josh Heupel called timeout with nine seconds to play in Tennessee football's loss to Florida, setting off an ugly final sequence between the Vols and Gators.

The Vols coach said it was due to trying to get the ball back and score with UT trailing Florida 29-16.

“Timing of when it was, a chance to try and push one into the end zone," Heupel said. "Obviously, at the end of it by the time of when it happened, we weren’t going to be able to have a full sequence of plays to try and get back into the end zone.”

No. 9 UT (2-1, 0-1 SEC) still lost 29-16 to the Gators (2-1, 1-0), extending its lengthy losing streak at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to 10 games. Tennessee has not won in Gainesville since 2003.

The timeout led to Florida quarterback Graham Mertz running around before taking a knee on fourth-and-16. Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas hit Mertz, which drew a late-hit flag and started a scuffle between the teams.

Tennessee allowed four straight touchdown drives in the first half against Florida. UT scored on its opening drive then did not score another touchdown until the fourth quarter.

