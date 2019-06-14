Why Jordan Spieth called out caddie during first round of 2019 U.S. Open originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

PEBBLE BEACH, CA. -- Jordan Spieth got off to a solid start during Thursday's first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but it didn't last long.

Sitting at even par through seven holes, Spieth's tee shot on the Par-4 eighth hole rolled through the fairway and off the seaside cliff, forcing him to head to the drop zone. His shot from there didn't fare much better, as he flew it over the green and into the thick rough.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Boom mics caught Spieth calling out his caddie Michael Greller after the second wayward shot.

Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

"Two perfect shots, Michael," Spieth said. "You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other."

Spieth immediately began taking a beating for the on-air blame game, but the three-time major winner chalked it up to frustration. After he finished his first round at 1-over-par, seven shots back of leader Justin Rose, Spieth noted that he and Greller had agreed on the club and the exchange was made out of irritation with his results.

Story continues

"When you hit a couple of shots exactly where you want and one's in the water and the next one's dead over the green, I'm going to be frustrated that as a team we didn't figure out how to make sure that didn't happen," Spieth said. "I may have looked like the bad guy, but my intentions were that we should be in play if the ball is hit solidly."

Spieth and Greller are very close and he often refers to them as "we," so this seems to be a case of a frustrated major champion letting his exasperation get the best of him.

[RELATED: Tiger fights through up-and-down first round at Pebble Beach]

After missing out on a scoreable first round, Spieth will have to put up a low number Friday in order to get back into contention at the 119th U.S. Open.