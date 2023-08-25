Why Jordan believes Curry is not the GOAT point guard originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made waves recently when he declared Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard in NBA history.



Among those who were quick to disagree with Smith’s assertion was none other than Michael Jordan, who many view as the greatest to ever play the position.

On Wednesday's episode of "First Take," Smith revealed that Jordan had texted him, explaining that while he respected Curry’s greatness, he had reservations about labeling him as the GOAT point guard.

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, and what you said," Smith said, recapping Jordan's message. "Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate.

“Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates, he’s a career 45 percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest, Magic was the best... By the way, Magic has five NBA championships."

Johnson has no shortage of accolades to go along with his five NBA championships, boasting a resume that includes three league MVP awards, ten All-NBA selections and three finals MVP awards.



It also should be noted that Johnson and Jordan played during the same era, giving the latter a first-hand experience with Johnson on the court that he never had with Curry.

As the Warriors look to make another run at a title in the 2023-24 season, Curry has a chance to tie Johnson in championships, and perhaps put the finishing touches on a resume that would even make Jordan himself reconsider his stance.

