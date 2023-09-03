How Jo'Quavious Marks showed he can carry workload for Mississippi State football running game

STARKVILLE — During Wednesday’s practice, Mississippi State football went through a two-minute drill. When coach Zach Arnett watch the film afterward, senior running back Jo’Quavious Marks caught his eye.

It was the last period of practice. Mississippi State ran 10 plays. Still, Marks didn’t take a play off. He caught a ball in the flat and picked up four blitzes through the course of the drive.

Moments such as those showed Arnett why he shouldn’t doubt the workload his veteran running back can handle in offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s more balanced attack compared to the Air Raid. Thanks to that practice work, Arnett knew Marks could put up the stat line he did in MSU’s 48-7 season-opening win against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

Marks had 127 of MSU’s 298 rushing yards on 19 carries, with another 59 yards receiving on four receptions.

“That’s the kind of guy he is,” Arnett said. “He’s a worker. He (doesn’t) talk. Whatever we ask of him, he steps up to the call. That’s why he’s one of our leaders and why he’s so well-respected.”

Entering this season, Marks didn’t have the numbers to stack up against the SEC’s premier backs. In three seasons, he collected 1,310 rushing yards on 289 carries as he split the workload with Dillon Johnson.

Even if he’d been the primary back, he was still playing for a program that finished last in the SEC in rushing attempts from 2020 to 2022. However, Marks didn’t transfer. He embraced his role in the Air Raid and is now five receptions from MSU’s all-time mark.

For his patience, he’s being rewarded as the top guy in a new offense.

“I’ve known, and I think guys in the locker room, the offensive line and (Marks) himself have known that he could do that the last three years,” quarterback Will Rogers said. “It’s just been the scheme that’s kind of held him back.”

Can Marks sustain the success and workload as competition ramps up? That’s to be determined, but Marks — who has jumped from 195 pounds as a freshman to 210 — doesn’t expect any regression.

“It’s the first game,” he said. “I was probably a little bit out of shape, a little winded. I’m going to keep working in making sure I get more in shape.”

SOUNDING OFF: Mississippi State's Zach Arnett on Geor'Quarius Spivey NCAA ruling: 'All the adults failed him'

Marks is part of what’s expected to be a deep running back room, with redshirt sophomore Simeon Price, freshman Seth Davis, junior college product Jeffery Pittman and Penn State transfer Keyvone Lee. But where the best running production came from Saturday, aside from Marks, was at quarterback.

Mississippi State added Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright in the offseason. Barbay used him for five rushes and 95 yards, and at times had him on the field with Rogers.

If the Bulldogs can combine their traditional rushing attack with perhaps their fastest player sitting on the bench, the transition from the Air Raid might not be as difficult as some expected. The good news for MSU is the blockers in front have no issue with it.

“Come on, don’t look to the sideline,” Marks claims the offensive linemen often repeated. "Run your own play. Let’s run the ball again.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jo'Quavious Marks: Mississippi State football RB carries workload