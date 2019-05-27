Why Jon Gruden thinks 2019 Raiders will be like rock 'n' roll band originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jon Gruden is ready for the Raiders to rock and roll in 2019.

And we aren't talking about the music being played during practice.

The Raiders revamped their roster in the offseason in hopes of improving on their 4-12 record from last season. While the addition of offensive weapons Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow should help quarterback Derek Carr put up better numbers, Oakland's success will come down to a critical 48-day stretch at the beginning of the season.

After opening the 2019 season with home games against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders don't return to Oakland for a game until Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. During that stretch, the Silver and Black play a "home game" in London against the Chicago Bears, visit the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans and have their bye week.

This seven-week stretch will define the Raiders' season, and Gruden wants his team to treat the 48-day voyage like a rock band would.

"We are," Gruden told NBC's Peter King about his team being like nomads. "Like an old-fashioned rock 'n' roll band. We don't play anywhere.

"We just gotta put on some good shows," Gruden continued. "We gotta play well no matter where we play, no matter how many weeks we are on the road. Doesn't matter, guys just have to be ready to go, anywhere."

The Raiders, who reportedly will also play their third preseason game in Canada, will be weary road warriors by the time they return to the Black Hole on Nov. 3. It's imperative that Oakland emerges from its road stretch at no worse than 3-4 in order to have any hope of playing meaningful football during the back half of the season.

The Silver and Black should be improved in 2019, but if they don't adopt this "rock 'n' roll band" mentality, the Raiders' season could be DOA come Week 9.