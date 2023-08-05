Why is Jon Gruden at New Orleans Saints training camp? Head coach Dennis Allen explains

Jon Gruden has been ostracized by the NFL after a scandal forced him out of the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the New Orleans Saints seem to not mind having him at their training camp as Gruden was on the sidelines on Friday wearing a T-shirt and visor with the team's logo.

After practice, reporters asked head coach Dennis Allen about Gruden's presence. The coach said that Gruden is "really just observing" and that "there's not a role that we have for him," noting that he has experience coaching quarterback Derek Carr, who joined the Saints from the Raiders this offseason.

"He loves football, he loves being around it," Allen said. "So look, he just comes out here, he watches practice a little bit and if there's some things that we can visit with him about that he can provide some insight for us, we'll utilize it. But I wouldn't read too much into it. He's out here observing, much like we've had some other guys out here. (Former Saints defensive back and college coach) Brett Maxie was out here today observing practice, so yeah. (Gruden's) a guy that's got a lot of experience with Derek, so there's probably some things that we can glean from that."

Jon Gruden visiting with Saints QB Derek Carr at training camp practice on Friday. Gruden and Carr teamed with the Raiders for three-plus seasons from 2018-2021. Gruden is visiting the Saints as a non-paid observer this weekend. pic.twitter.com/aSzCzEHh7u — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 4, 2023

When asked if the door will be open to Gruden as the season progresses, Allen responded, "Yeah, look, I think we're getting out ahead of ourselves. He'll be here for I think three days just watching and again, he just loves being around football."

Gruden won Super Bowl 37 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He took the helm of the Raiders in 2018 and resigned in 2021 after leaked emails revealed he made homophobic and misogynistic comments during his time as an analyst for ESPN. He has not coached in the NFL since.

The Saints, who went 7-10 last year, will enter the 2023 season without Alvin Kamara, who was suspended three games on Friday for his involvement in a nightclub fight. They welcomed back tight end Jimmy Graham this offseason after he had spent last year away from football.

New Orleans opens the regular season Sept. 10 hosting the Tennessee Titans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints head coach Dennis Allen explains why Jon Gruden is at practice