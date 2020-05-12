‘Why would you join Man Utd or Chelsea over Liverpool?’ – Reds don’t have to ‘scrape the barrel’, says Barnes

Liverpool do not have to “scrape the barrel anymore” when it comes to transfer targets, admits John Barnes, with a Reds icon wondering why anyone would now favour a switch to Manchester United or Chelsea over a move to Anfield.

Merseyside giants have always been an attractive destination for the finest talent on the planet, but competition for the cream of the global crop is fierce.

Missing out to others has been a problem in the past, but Jurgen Klopp has found considerable value in recent windows when snapping up the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

The German tactician is said to be back in the market for 2020, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner considered to figure prominently on his wish list, and Barnes believes sought-after assets will now wait on interest from Liverpool before exploring options elsewhere.

The former Reds star told BonusCodeBets: "When you’re a top club, European champions and about to win the league, why would you want to go to Chelsea or Manchester United over Liverpool?

"Manchester United were in that position a few years ago where players would rather go to Manchester United than Liverpool. Chelsea were in that position when Mourinho was there.

"Liverpool is in a healthy position so they don’t have to scrape the barrel anymore or try and get a move on because other clubs are interested - they are now a club that everyone wants to play for."

Barnes also believes that Liverpool are now in a position where they can cherry-pick those who want to play for the club.

Other options may be put to the likes of Werner, but if interest is shown in heading to Anfield then Klopp will be able to fend off rivals and bolster his ranks with those who boast the right mentality.

Ex-England international Barnes added: "They want players that want to play for Liverpool. I'm sure a lot of people were after [Virgil] van Dijk, but he wanted to come to Liverpool.

"If they don't get a move on and Manchester City, Arsenal or Chelsea come in for him and he decides to go there, that's not the sort of player you want anyway.

"Because he'll just go where they're going to pay him more money or he wasn't that committed to wanting to come to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool."