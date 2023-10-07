Why was Johnny Walker ejected? Missouri DE leaves after ref says he spit on LSU player

Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. was ejected from No. 22 Missouri's 49-39 loss to No. 23 LSU on Sunday after his second personal foul.

Though officials did not announce the reason, a hot mic moment with Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed the infraction.

According to multiple reports, the official told Drinkwitz that Walker spit on an LSU player.

"I saw it. Be smart," the official said. "He walked by him and spit on him."

Walker's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty came at 5:10 of the first quarter, giving LSU first-and-goal at the Missouri's 1-yard line in what ultimately was a touchdown drive for LSU. He finished the game with three total tackles, one solo.

Asked about the incident after the game, Drinkwitz said: "That's disappointing. Not representative of the way we want to play this game."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missouri's Johnny Walker ejected after ref says he spit on LSU player