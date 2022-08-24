Why John Lynch believes 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk poised for breakout 2022 season

Why Lynch believes Aiyuk poised for breakout 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk has registered 748 and 826 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers. Now, the 24-year-old expects to take the next step in his development as a wide receiver and cross the 1,000 receiving yard mark.

On Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR's Tolbert & Copes and spoke about Aiyuk, where Lynch stated that the receiver is poised for a breakout 2022 NFL season.

"... I don't know if anyone's worked harder this offseason," Lynch said. "You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year.

"I know it's going to be Brandon's year because of the work he's put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time."

Furthermore, Lynch notes that there's confidence in Aiyuk to have a big year in 2022 due to the commitment that the receiver put in the offseason.

As the 49ers shifted to a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance, Aiyuk had offseason workouts with the 22-year-old to develop chemistry that Lynch believes will allow them to flourish this season.

"Really excited for him," Lynch said. "And he's earned that with the way he's worked, and he's also smart.

"He hung out with his quarterback all offseason. So their chemistry is incredible right now, and it's going to be fun to watch that come into fruition as we start this season."

Aiyuk will have the opportunity to prove Lynch right when the 49ers begin their season on Sept. 11 when the team travels to Solider Field for a Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears at 10 a.m. PT.

