Why Joey McGuire's Texas Tech football recruiting is more vital than ever | Williams

College football's traditional national signing day came and went on Wednesday with Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire presumably preoccupied with other business. By loading up in December with 20 high-school signees and one from the junior-college ranks, the Red Raiders left themselves little work to do on their 2024 class.

Had Bill Belichick swung by Jones AT&T Stadium and taken over Joey's personality for a day, McGuire might have said, "We're on to spring." Or, "We're on to 2025s."

Oh, McGuire has done more than mumble about his newcomers. A lot more. On early signing day in December, he praised the latest haul as "athletic" and "explosive" and populated with "some really long football players." As of Wednesday, Tech's class was sitting at No. 24 in the nation on the 247Sports composite index, spruced up by five recruits judged among the top 50 in Texas and seven more among the top 100.

This on the heels of a 2023 Tech class that ranked No. 28.

Texas Tech football enjoys best two-year recruiting stretch since 2011-12

The last time the Red Raiders have fared so well over a two-year window came in 2011 and 2012 when Tommy Tuberville reeled in classes that ranked No. 19 and No. 28. Think what you want about Tuberville, but eight of his signees in 2011 made it in the NFL, so being back in the territory of top-30 recruiting classes bodes well for the Red Raiders.

A level-by-level look: What's inside Texas Tech football's new end zone building at Jones AT&T Stadium

At Jones AT&T Stadium: Answering a hot topic: Will Texas Tech football projects be done on time?

The trajectory of the program is up, and not a moment too soon. With the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten turning into twin titans and narrowing the spotlight in college football, it's put the Pac-12 out of business and weakened the Big 12. In the aforementioned 247Sports composite index, not counting departing members Texas and Oklahoma, the next best class in the Big 12 behind Tech's are TCU's and Central Florida's at No. 33 and No. 34. To anyone being honest, that's worrisome.

Against the increasingly southeast- and midwest-centric focus in college football, all Big 12 teams are going to be challenged to recruit as well as their best efforts in the recent past. That goes for Texas Tech, too. Last off-season, McGuire and his staff were able to sell not only a bowl win over an SEC team, but victories against Texas and Oklahoma, two opportunities that no longer will be available.

We'll see how it plays out over the next several years.

Texas Tech, Big 12 face tougher recruiting to fend off SEC, Big Ten

But if you don't believe it's going to get harder to recruit in the Big 12, look at how the SEC and Big Ten made hay in Pac-12 country in recent years. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Brock Bowers, Najee Harris and Xavier Worthy all left California to become college stars elsewhere. Those are just some of the marquee names. The Golden State exodus hasn't been limited to them, not even close.

The recent lean years at Arizona and Arizona State? The Wildcats and Sun Devils have been powerless to keep blue-chip talent at home. To wit, Kelee Ringo, Bijan Robinson, Spencer Rattler. Ohio State took DBs Denzel Burke, Lathan Ranson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive edge player J.T. Tuimoloau from Pac-12 states.

That West Coast talent exodus was, of course, before the Big Ten raided the Pac-12 to add Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA and before the SEC annexed Texas and Oklahoma. That's led many to postulate the FBS now consists of a power two and everyone else. The two conferences' ability to vacuum up more talent and attention will challenge everyone else.

Even if things are looking up for the Red Raiders based on Joey McGuire's past two recruiting classes, those successes couldn't have come a moment too soon.

Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire smiles before the Big 12 football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Why Joey McGuire's Texas Tech football recruiting is more vital than ever