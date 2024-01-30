Why Joel Embiid's astounding stats might not be enough for him to win NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is amid another MVP-caliber season.

He has been dominant, and the 70-point performance he delivered (don’t forget the 18 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal) in the 133-123 victory against San Antonio on Jan. 22 is just one piece of his magnificent season.

Embiid, who won his first MVP in 2022-23, averages career-highs in points (36, three more than last season) and in assists (5.8, 2½ more than last season), plus 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.9% from the field, 36.8% on 3-pointers and 88.3% from the free throw line.

He is generating a better season than the season that earned him an MVP, but Embiid is in danger of not being eligible for the award because he may not reach the minimum number of games played.

In a rule instituted at the start of this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (players' union), players need to play in at least 65 games to be considered for league awards and honors such as MVP and All-NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid averages 36 points per game.

After sitting out Monday'game against Portland with left knee soreness, Embiid has missed 12 games and can miss just five more to remain in the running for MVP and All-NBA.

How many games has Joel Embiid played this season?

Embiid has played in 33 of Philadelphia’s 45 games, and the Sixers are 26-7 when he plays.

This season, he played in Philadelphia’s first 14 games, missed three of the next five games, appeared in eight consecutive games, missed the next seven of nine games, played in six straight and sat out Saturday against Denver.

Embiid, who played in 66 last season, has missed games because of injuries (hip, ankle, knee) and illness. In an 82-game season, Embiid has played in 66 or more games twice (66 in 2023-23 and 68 in 2021-22) in his eight-year career.

Why the new rule for awards, honors?

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association want to see the best players on the court as often as possible for several reasons. The league and players adopted a player participation rule that tries to minimize star player absences absent an injury.

It also implemented the 65-game rule for regular-season awards and honors – an incentive to play in at least 79% of games. A player cannot miss more than 17 games or he will not be available to earn regular-season awards or honors.

Had this rule been in place last season, LeBron James, who made the 2022-23 All-NBA third-team, would have been ineligible for the honor because he played in just 55 games.

For comparison, a player must play in at least 70% of his team’s games to qualify as a league leader in statistics such as scoring, assist, rebounding, steals, blocks, field-goal percentage.

What other players are in danger of ineligibility?

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has missed 19 games, eliminating him from regular-season awards and honors. Miami’s Jimmy Butler has missed 15 games, and Miami’s Tyler Herro has missed 19 games.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker has played in 37 of 46 games, and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has played in 34 of 43 games. Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis has missed 13 games. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, a first-time All-Defensive selection last season, has played in just 21 of 43 games, making him ineligible.

An important player to watch is Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was voted into the All-Star Game. He leads the league in assists (12.5 per game) and averages 23.6 points but has missed 13 games, including 10 of the past 11 with a left hamstring strain.

What financial incentives are at stake?

For Haliburton, millions of dollars are at stake. In the offseason, Haliburton signed a designated max extension for five years, $205.9 million. To qualify for a larger contract as part of designated max salary rules, Haliburton this season needs to make first- ,second- or third-team All-NBA, and if does that, his contract will increase to $247 million. A not-so-insignificant $41 million is stake, and Haliburton could miss out on it if he doesn’t play at least 65 games.

This scenario conjures another issue: Paying Haliburton less could give the Pacers more financial freedom to add a player at a higher salary that they believe can help them improve.

Are there exceptions to the 65-game rule?

According to the CBA, there is one exception. A player also can be eligible for awards and honors if, “the player (A) played in at least sixty-two (62) Regular Season games, (B) suffered a “season-ending injury”, and (C) played in at least eighty-five percent (85%) of the Regular Season games played by his Team prior to the player suffering such injury.”

Do players have any recourse?

There is a grievance process if a player fails to meet the eligibility requirements.

A player can file an Award Eligibility Grievance, in which a player “bears the burden of proving, by clear and convincing evidence, that the Team willfully limited the player’s number of minutes played or games played during the Regular Season with the intention of depriving the player of eligibility for one or more of the Applicable Generally Recognized League Honors for such Season."

If the player satisfies the burden and prevails in the proceeding, the player is deemed eligible for the Applicable Generally Recognized League Honors, according to the CBA.

A system arbitrator will hear and rule on the claim.

There is also an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge in which a player bears the burden of proving that, per the CBA:

“(A) It was impracticable for him to play in one (1) or more of the Regular Season game(s) that he missed during such Season

(B) He would have satisfied the Award Eligibility Criterion ... if he had played in every game that he missed due to the extraordinary circumstances (i.e., assuming that he would have played twenty (20) minutes in each such missed game)

And (C) As a result of the extraordinary circumstances, and taking into account the totality of the circumstances, including whether the player did not play in other Regular Season games in which he could have played during such Season, it would be unjust to exclude the player from eligibility."

An extraordinary circumstance could life-changing events, such as the birth of a child or death of a family member. An independent expert selected by the NBA and NBPA will hear the challenge and make a decision.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why even Joel Embiid's 70-point game might not guarantee NBA MVP slot