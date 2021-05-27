Why Joel Embiid told Bradley Beal to 'shut up' in Game 2 of Wizards vs. Sixers

Why Embiid told Beal to 'shut up' in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Wizards and Sixers headed toward their respective benches for a timeout early in the third quarter during Wednesday night's Game 2 of the first round, Bradley Beal could be seen exchanging words with Joel Embiid.

The verbal altercation didn't amount to much in the moment and the game went on, as the Sixers won handily to take a 2-0 series lead. However, Embiid revealed what the spat was about afterward.

“[Beal] was trying to complain that he didn’t get a call and I just told him to shut up because it wasn’t a foul,” Embiid said.

Embiid is known as one of the game's more frequent trash talkers and Beal doesn't back down to anyone, so matchup in that regard is almost as explosive as the one on the court.

However, there were seemingly no hard feelings from Embiid, as he enjoys a little back and forth with an opponent from time to time.

“A little trash-talk doesn’t hurt,” Embiid said.

The Wizards will now host the Sixers for the next two games as they try to get back in this series. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m.