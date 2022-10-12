Why Joe Staley not concerned with 49ers receivers' lack of YAC

Staley not concerned with lack of YAC from 49ers' receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' receiving core prides itself on its Yards After Catch (YAC) ability, but so far through five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the ability to gain any yardage after the initial catch is lacking from the San Francisco offense.

San Francisco ranks 17th in the league in YAC with 586 yards after the catch through five games this season. In 2021, the 49ers finished ninth in the league with 2,254 yards.

Former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley appeared on KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" on Tuesday, where he expressed his lack of concern over San Francisco's YAC regression.

"YAC is always going to be something, I think; it's already built into this offense," Staley said. "... I think that YAC is a little bit back right now because you saw the Rams game and Deebo [Samuel], tremendous catch and run ... I would say 99.9 percent of the receivers in the NFL, they get tackled somewhere along the way to the end zone there, and Deebo is that point-one percent that can get it done.

"... They might not be the explosive 20-25 yards of YAC that you see in 2019 because I think defenses now know that's what this offense is kind of predicated on, but they're going to figure out different ways and they'll come up because of the players they are just ingrained wired into their makeup."

Samuel has been holding down the fort for the 49ers, as the 26-year-old is sixth in the NFL in YAC with 204 yards.

However, after Samuel, the production begins to tail off as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has 112 yards, good for 48th in the league, while George Kittle has just 36 yards after catch through his three games this season.

The 49ers will have an opportunity to improve their YAC numbers when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast