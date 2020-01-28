Why Joe Montana advises Tom Brady not to leave Patriots in free agency

Joe Montana did the whole "all-time great quarterback finishes his career with a different team" thing, and he doesn't recommend that path for Tom Brady.

While speaking to NFL Media's Mike Silver for an interview that will air on "Gameday Morning" this Sunday, the former 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked to provide his advice to Brady about possibly signing with a team other than the New England Patriots.

"Don't if you don't have to," Montana said. "I mean, it's a process to go through it and it takes time to get used to the team. If they let him have his own offense there, yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. I just can see how [the Patriots] let him leave."

Montana spent the first 14 years of his NFL career with the 49ers before they traded him to the Chiefs prior to the 1993 season.

While Montana was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team in his first season with Kansas City, changing teams wasn't the way his career should have ended.

Montana also told Silver that the transition wasn't seamless.

"It's not easy to go to another team and get accepted, no matter how much success you've had and how many years you've played," Montana said. "They still want to see you come in and be the same player and be that loyal to them as you were to the other team you just left. So, it's not easy (for) guys looking at that change, especially at the quarterback position."

Brady has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, but he is set to become a free agent this spring. There has been speculation that New England will want to move on and bring in a younger quarterback.

There's even been quite a bit of chatter that Brady could help the Raiders open their first season in Las Vegas.

We would advise Brady to listen to Montana. Don't finish your career in another uniform.

