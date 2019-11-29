Why Jimmy Garoppolo's connection to 49ers teammates makes him special

Jimmy Garoppolo gets paid more than any of his 49ers teammates. Quarterbacks rightfully are treated like prized possessions by franchises, and some signal-callers let their elevated position in the locker room go to their heads.

That's not the case with Jimmy G, according to his general manager.

John Lynch joined KNBR Wednesday morning, and when asked what makes Garoppolo so special, the 49ers GM pointed to the QB's dedication to being a true team player.

"Jimmy, I think what we all love about him is that he's such a great teammate," Lynch said on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show. "He's Jimmy G, he's all that, but he's really just one of the guys, and they really appreciate him for that. He's not too big because of the nature of the position he plays, the amount of money he gets paid. He really just wants to be one of the guys.

"We have a head coach who has a high standard for quarterback play. Kyle [Shanahan]'s not afraid to bark at him, and Jimmy takes that, and he takes it well. And I think you see it in his play. When he does make a mistake, he comes right back at them."

There's plenty of evidence to support Lynch's claim. As the Associated Press' Josh Dubow pointed out on Twitter, Jimmy G has been particularly awesome when bouncing back from an interception.

Jimmy Garoppolo on the 10 drives for #49ers following his INTs this season is 32 for 35 for 288 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a 120 passer rating — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 21, 2019

If there's been one knock against Garoppolo on his way to being 18-3 as a starter, it has been his tendency to throw the occasional regrettable pass. But whatever he is doing after throwing a pick clearly isn't broken, so don't expect him to fix it.

