Why Jimmy Garoppolo won't be a boring play in week 10
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why fantasy managers should be excited about starting the 49ers QB against the Chargers in week 10.
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why fantasy managers should be excited about starting the 49ers QB against the Chargers in week 10.
In this week's edition of the Two-Minute Drill, Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens talks about Fields’ monster performance in week 9 vs. the Dolphins, including why opposing defenses should fear the duality of the former Ohio State quarterback moving forward.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward hasn’t played since Week Five because of a concussion, but his absence from the lineup is set to end this week. Ward returned to practice earlier this week and he told reporters on Thursday that he will be playing in Week 10. The Browns will be in Miami, so Ward will [more]
Rest in peace.
The Sacramento Kings said they were trending in the right direction. Then they went out and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both the Cardinals' and the Rams' starting quarterbacks have their availability in doubt for their Week 10 matchup.
Check out how the quarterbacks stack up in our Week 10 fantasy rankings.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Thursday, November 10
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
Here's what you need to know about Week 10's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – one which will be staged in Munich?