Why this Jimmy Garoppolo play from 49ers' win made Kyle Shanahan proud

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made leaps and bounds with his play in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Garoppolo completed 17 of 25 passes for 297 with three touchdowns and one interception. Aside from his poor decision that resulted in the INT, he played a nearly flawless QB.

NBC Sports' Peter King asked coach Kyle Shanahan which of Garoppolo's plays was he the most proud of, and the answer could come as a surprise.

"When he didn't throw it and he ran for the first down," Shanahan told King.

The play came on the 49ers' second drive, which resulted in a 39-yard touchdown pass to running back Raheem Mostert. Before that, though, Garoppolo scrambled nine yards for a first down on third-and-six earlier in the drive.

"He's never scrambled a ton, but you want him to be comfortable enough to do when he has to," Shanahan said. "And coming off the ACL, it's good to see him have the confidence to make a play like that."

Garoppolo rushed for eight yards on four carries in the win. He'll never be a threat on the ground, but the ability to keep drives alive with his legs is a huge benefit to the 49ers offense.

And like Shanahan said, it has to be a positive sight to see Garoppolo trust his knee and believe he can stay safe on the field.

