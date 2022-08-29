Why Jimmy Garoppolo landing with Seahawks would surprise Ian Rapoport

Rapoport: Jimmy to Seattle surprising 'under any circumstances' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly are “very interested” in acquiring 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t see it happening.

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Monday, the insider said Garoppolo in a Seahawks jersey would be shocking for several reasons.

“I would be surprised if he ended up in Seattle, under any circumstances … whether release or trade,” Rapoport told McAfee.

It’s widely believed San Francisco could cut Garoppolo prior to Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline. Or, the 49ers could leave Garoppolo on their roster and release him before rosters lock for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Either way, they would avoid paying Garoppolo his $24.2 million base salary for 2022. But the latter certainly would keep him out of Seattle’s clutches for a bit longer, which serves the 49ers’ best interests ahead of a Week 2 matchup against their NFC West rivals.

And even though the Seahawks could see Garoppolo as an upgrade over quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock, Rapoport doesn’t believe the beleaguered San Francisco signal-caller views Seattle as a spot where he can rejuvenate his career.

“If [the 49ers] release him, I don’t know that Seattle would be the spot he would end up,” Rapoport said. “... I don’t know where Seattle is going to be, but I think it’s fair to say there’s some questions about the roster. Certainly very young, a lot of unproven guys.

“I don’t know how good they’re going to be. If you’re Jimmy G and you get released, might it make sense to just say, ‘You know what, I’m going to wait for a contender.”

Story continues

McAfee had ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on his show Monday as well, who said the Seahawks have engaged in trade talks with the 49ers for Garoppolo but “have not gotten far.”

“They’ve talked, but Seattle, like many other teams, doesn’t want to make the trade because they feel they can get him for much less -- not giving up a pick -- after the [roster cut] deadline,” Schultz said. “... There is value for them to go out and sign Garoppolo. They believe, the Seahawks do, that they’re going to be competitive in the NFC West. I don’t know if that’s true.

“But if you were to bring in Garoppolo, who’s not without his faults but is a legit top-20 quarterback who has been to a Super Bowl, who has been to an NFC championship, that’s where you see that.”

"Seattle wanted Drew Lock to win that job.. the Seahawks & Niners have had trade talks about Jimmy G but they haven't gotten very far" ~@Schultz_Report#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yVXCCxyqXD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2022

Despite an unnamed source also telling former NFL executive Mike Lombardi Seattle is high on Garoppolo, as he said on his podcast Thursday, Rapoport hasn’t heard the same.

“And I have not even gotten the sense that Seattle is clamoring over him, either,” Rapoport told McAfee. “I’ve been surprised before, so this is not totally definitive, but I would be surprised if he ended up in Seattle.”

Whether or not Garoppolo ends up at the helm for one of the 49ers’ biggest rival remains to be seen.

But if he does, it could be a very interesting season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast