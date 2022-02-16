Why Jimmy Garoppolo will be a high-demand QB in Sage Rosenfels' eyes

Sage Rosenfels explains why Jimmy G will be a high-demand QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade clause expires March 16th, and ex-NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels believes that the 49ers quarterback will be heavily sought after.

Rosenfels played under Kyle Shanahan for three seasons with the Houston Texans and believes there are several reasons why Garoppolo will offer a high trade value when the time comes.

While Garoppolo has not been able to bring a Super Bowl championship to Santa Clara during his more than four seasons with the club, Rosenfels believes that in the right situation, the 30-year old will be very successful. The retired eight-year quarterback believes Garoppolo’s intangibles along with his skillset make him a valuable addition to any locker room.

“One of his best strengths is his quick release,” Rosenfels told NBC Sports Bay Area. “As a guy who studies quarterbacks and was a quarterback myself, he has an extremely quick release and he was usually really accurate in that short-medium range stuff.

“He doesn’t have a big arm, never will, just not his thing, He can still show a post he throws a go route but he’s not going to throw it 70 yards like [Justin] Herbert or Pat Mahomes. He doesn’t have that aspect to him but as a guy who day in and day out really liked him, I think likability is very underrated.”

Through the entire 2021 season, after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance to be the quarterback of the future, Garoppolo never lost the support of his teammates. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa are just a few who shared how effective the play-caller was as a leader in the locker room.

Garoppolo answered redundant questions about who would be under center each week with patience and a positive attitude. The local media was so impressed by Garoppolo’s demeanor that he was a co-recipient of the Gary Niver award which is given to the player that helps facilitate the jobs of reporters on the beat.

Garoppolo shared the award with left tackle Trent Williams who won the award after the 2020 season.

The 49ers quarterback has not only won media awards, but he has won games and a lot of them. Garoppolo has a record of 35-16 as the 49ers quarterback including playoff appearances. Without Garoppolo, Shanahan's record with the club is 8-27.

“Everybody on that football team really liked him, coaches and players,” Rosenfels said. “Whatever team he ends up on, they are going to know that Jimmy Garoppolo has been there, and that’s huge. You go into a new situation it’s always nice to have some history that’s been very successful.”

John Lynch and Shanahan will be working with Garoppolo and his agent to find a landing spot that is agreeable to the quarterback and add benefit to the team. The 49ers need to recoup some of the draft capital that they spent to move up to the No. 3 pick they used to select Lance.

