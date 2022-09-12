Why Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade would be met with 49ers reluctancy

Why 49ers would be reluctant to trade Jimmy G to Cowboys now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spent Week 1 on the 49ers’ sideline after being unable to find a starting opportunity or a better contract situation elsewhere in the NFL.

There were no long-term injuries to starting quarterbacks during the preseason, so no team felt a need to try to acquire Garoppolo. But the opening Sunday of the season saw one potential contending team lose their quarterback for a significant period of time.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly was scheduled for thumb surgery and approximately six to eight weeks on the sideline due to the injury sustained in his team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is no indication the Cowboys are interested in Garoppolo, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. (He would have to waive his clause in order to be dealt.)

San Francisco would certainly listen to any offers, but there is little doubt the franchise is in better shape with Garoppolo instead of rookie Brock Purdy behind Trey Lance.

The 49ers believe they have the best backup quarterback in the NFL. Garoppolo is better than several current starters.

Dallas will go with fifth-year player Cooper Rush for as long as Prescott is sidelined. Rush will make his second career start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers will be sticking with Lance, who completed 13 of 28 pass attempts for 164 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the team’s 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Lance took a lot of hits along the way. In addition to being sacked twice, he had 13 rushing attempts for 54 yards.

Garoppolo provides the 49ers with a nice insurance policy at quarterback. And now that he is on a reasonable contract, the 49ers would be taking a big gamble to consider sending him to another team.

