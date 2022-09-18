Why Jimmy Garoppolo will get $350K after 49ers' big win over Seahawks

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Literally.

After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.

According to Garoppolo’s new contract that made him one of the highest-paid backup QBs in the league, the veteran quarterback earns $250,000 every time he plays more than 25 percent of the offensive snaps and an extra $100,000 every time one of those games results in a win.

That was the case in Sunday’s home opener win when Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury and then quickly ruled out.

And Garoppolo wasted no time making an immediate impact.

At the start of the second quarter, Garoppolo hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown that got 49ers fans back on their feet at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo finished the game going 13-of-21 for 154 yards and a touchdown.

It was a somber day in Santa Clara, but the 49ers walked away with a win to improve to 1-1.