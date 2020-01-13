Why Jimmy Butler says Steph Curry one of five toughest ever to guard

Miami Heat shooting guard/small forward Jimmy Butler is a very good defender.

The four-time All-Star also is a four-time All-Defensive Second Team selection. But there are certain guys who give him trouble and are tough to stop.

In a recent Players' Tribune article, Butler revealed the five toughest players he's ever had to guard.

The list -- LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden. Here's what Butler said about the Warriors' superstar:

Steph is a generational talent in that he can legit shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. I mean, how do you guard a guy when you're sprinting back on defense like, I can't let him get to his spot!

Then you realize that it doesn't matter because wherever he is, he's already at his spot. Because he can shoot - and hit - from anywhere.

He has the ultimate green light, too, and he doesn't abuse it. He's not out there just jacking up shots. He's super calculated. Sometimes he barely even crosses half-court and pulls it. And for anybody else in the league, that's a bad shot. But for him, it's a good shot. It's routine.

Throw in the fact that if you try to press up on him and contest his shot, he has the ability to blow by you and get to the rim, or to distribute the ball and get his teammates involved?

He can shoot - and hit - from anywhere.A guy like Steph is about as unstoppable as it gets in this league.

He's a special talent.

This is a good time to remind everybody that in the 2015-16 season -- when he became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history -- Curry averaged 30.1 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 45.4 percent from deep (he made 402 3-pointers).

Not bad for a guy who averaged only 34.2 minutes per game, the 26th most in the league.

Unfortunately for basketball fans everywhere, Curry probably won't be in uniform when the Warriors host Butler and the Heat on Feb. 10.

