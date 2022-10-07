Why Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett's 49ers returns not being rushed by team

Why 49ers see no need to rush returns of Ward, Verrett originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' secondary has been playing so well that the club doesn't feel the need to rush the return of safety Jimmie Ward or cornerback Jason Verrett.

The two veteran defensive backs returned to practice on Wednesday, but coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Friday that Verrett will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week.

The head coach added that the decision on whether Ward, who is recovering from a hamstring injury that occurred in training camp, will be activated off of injured reserve will be discussed on the team’s flight to Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The club has until Saturday afternoon to finalize their plans.

There are a few factors involved in the decision, including the player being ready to play, need at the position groups as well as injuries to other players.

“We don't have to decide that now,” Shanahan said. “We're still less than 53, and we won't decide that very fast.”

Verrett, who suffered an ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, was not seen at practice on Friday after being on the field for two straight days. Shanahan explained the cornerback’s absence.

“He would have gone if we went full speed,” Shanahan said. “He’s just trying so hard to get back and get reps, and we did all walk-throughs. Wanted to get him a full workout on the side, instead of just walking through.”

For now it looks as though the 49ers' defense will move forward with the formula that has been working through four contests -- Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson at safety, and Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Emmanuel Moseley at cornerback.

On Sunday, Deommodore Lenoir is likely to resume his role at the nickel position. But if Ward does see the field, it could be at the nickel position, or if the 49ers move into a dime package with six defensive backs.

