Why Jimmie Johnson could return to NASCAR after the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson remains open to returning to NASCAR but still has unfinished business on the IndyCar circuit and hopes to take another step in that direction Sunday at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Johnson, 46, is still searching for his first NTT IndyCar win and heads into the Music City Grand Prix with more momentum than he had in his rookie season in 2021.

After that he will consider a possible return to NASCAR.

"I am open to (going back to NASCAR); I don't see myself on a fulltime schedule but if the right opportunity came along, you know, I love driving and I still want to drive I just don't want that NASCAR fulltime schedule," Johnson told The Tennessean. "Even the IndyCar fulltime schedule is a bit of a stretch. This year with IndyCar and IMSA I'm at 21 races and I'm feeling a little more busy than I want to be."

Jimmie Johnson looks on before the IndyCar Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

When asked specifically what type of NASCAR opportunity he would favor Johnson said, "I'm open to anything; especially for some one-off stuff."

Johnson's best IndyCar finish came July 24 when he took fifth place in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 at Iowa Speedway. He had an 11th-place finish in the first Iowa race the day before, and earlier this season was sixth at the Grand Prix of Texas oval race.

"I'm continuing to learn these cars, learn the tracks, build my confidence and be more competitive," Johnson said. "It was very fulfilling to have two great races like I did over at Iowa."

Johnson took a step back last weekend, finishing 22nd in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis road course. It moved him into a tie for 20th with Callum Ilott in the IndyCar point standings.

The biggest thing Johnson has learned since moving from NASCAR is that there are fewer similarities to IndyCar than he first imagined.

"It's been an interesting journey for me to try to forget everything that I've done over the years; little instinctive sensations like, be gentle with the tires, take care of the car, take care of the brakes," Johnson said. "That does not work in an Indy car. You have to beat up the brakes, you have to beat up the tires to turn them on and make them work."

The Music City Grand Prix marked a low point in Johnson's rookie year. He was disqualified on lap 18 after his team worked on Johnson's car under a red flag.

Johnson's car was damaged during a major crash involving several cars on that lap.

He also crashed in qualifying.

"I truly love Nashville; I'm usually there at least once a year just to have some fun if it's going to the Country Music Awards or just coming in to meet with friends and catch some live music," Johnson said. "To actually be racing on the streets with all the energy that Nashville has, I love it and am so excited to be coming back and hopefully have a little more luck."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jimmie Johnson open to NASCAR return after the Music City Grand Prix