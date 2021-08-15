Why Jim Harbaugh has more confidence than ever in the Michigan QBs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While many have decried Michigan football’s quarterback development under Jim Harbaugh, it hasn’t been nearly as dire as many have made it out to be.

With Wilton Speight under center in 2016, half of the games were over by halftime, with the offense having been quite dynamic. In 2018-19, though Shea Patterson didn’t meet fan expectations, he proved to be capable at managing the offense, having had two to the top 10 best Michigan passing seasons of all time (sixth and 10th) while coming in eighth all-time in passing yards — in just two seasons of play.

Theoretically, Michigan entered 2019 and 2020 with some solid units on that front, with Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara all in the room. While the middle two certainly didn’t do much in their limited time in Ann Arbor, we spoke about Patterson and McNamara is on track to win the starting job this year. And he’ll be doing it versus a more experienced quarterback in Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman and blue chip, former five-star J.J. McCarthy.

What’s more, Harbaugh says he hasn’t seen such spirited, well-placed competition during his Wolverines tenure when it’s come to the quarterbacks.

“Of all the years, the quarterback play at the beginning has been really sharp, really good,” Harbaugh said. “Both Cade and J.J. have really started fast, there’s been no lull coming out of the gates. Cade’s ahead and he’s got so many of those competitive traits, the ability to make all the throws, but also the ability to get the ball in other people’s hands, make others better. Probably the No. 1 job of a quarterback when it comes down to it, to be that point guard. So he’s on it, he’s on every detail. He’s on every facet of the leadership, et cetera. And that’s why I’ve said I don’t see him taking a knee or taking a breath.

“J.J.’s got the same traits, he really does. He’s off to a fast start and playing really well and improving as well. Improving on those abilities of you don’t have to win the whole game yourself, every single down. You need a guy that can distribute the ball to the big playmakers we have in the backfield and at the wide receiver position. He’s taken to that and his growth has been exponential in that way. So it’s good.

“Alan Bowman’s playing really well. Dan Villari’s doing the same, likewise. It’s been a good room in that way.”

Though McNamara will likely retaining the lead job, all eyes are on McCarthy given his recruiting ranking and star potential. But what’s allowed him to remain neck-and-neck with the incumbent starter?

Harbaugh says that it’s because he’s learning mostly how to manage the offense while not trying to do too much.

“Like I was saying, he’s made his most growth having that point guard mentality and getting the ball to playmakers,” Harbaugh said. “Not taking any of his creativity away, just refining how he plays the position. He’s not in high school where he has to carry the whole team, there are other really good players. I’ve seen the most growth from him there in the last seven days.”

If things go to plan in the Sept. 4 season opener against Western Michigan, we could see multiple quarterbacks take the field, with the starter relinquishing the reins so that the backups can get some pivotal time in the offense against a live opponent.

