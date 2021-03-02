Why Jets should be all over TE Kyle Rudolph's free agent market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph

Add long-time Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph to the list of salary cap cuts that might surprise some fans.

Rudolph was released on Tuesday after spending 10 seasons with Minnesota, who drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also wrote a piece for The Players' Tribune thanking everyone for embracing him over that span. It’s a $4.35 million cap hit to the Vikings, but with a $9.387 million cap hit this season, they’re saving $5 million in the process.

Rudolph only played two seasons on his contract extension he signed back in 2019. The emergence of sophomore TE Irv Smith Jr. as a solid receiving target may have changed the Vikings’ minds on their future at the position.

Could that work in favor for the Jets this offseason?

Tight end has been a position without a consistent presence for some time now. Chris Herndon has not been able to hold it down despite his potential coming out of Miami. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, a highly-productive 2021 campaign will likely be the only way he returns.

Ryan Griffin is also in the middle of his three-year deal with the Jets, but he had just 86 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games with Gang Green last season. He's already down the depth chart behind Herndon, and if the Jets wish to release him, would only be a $1.45 million dead cap hit.

So, armed with cap space and draft capital, GM Joe Douglas could see a solid two-way tight end as something the team needs right now. Enter Rudolph.

While Herndon will still be on the roster as a potential receiving threat, Rudolph has a great highlight reel worth of plays doing just that, especially in the red zone. His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame has been synonymous with scoring since he entered the league, making some insane grabs to do so. Over his career, Rudolph has totaled 48 touchdowns.

But last season, he tallied just one and had 28 receptions for 334 yards. However, when you have Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the roster, it’s hard not to give those guys the ball first.

What makes Rudolph even more attractive as a free agent, though, is his blocking skill. According to Pro Football Focus, Rudolph had a 73.8 pass block grade over his 12 games in 2020. He was also at a modest 59.1 run block grade.

With the Jets’ offensive line still an issue -- one that Douglas should be focusing on as well this offseason -- a solid tight end that can block as well as be trusted in the pass game is a valuable asset.

Rudolph could find a better opportunity this season with New York, no matter who ends of quarterbacking the team. If he’s looking for a No. 1 role, Herndon certainly doesn’t have the spot solidified. Rudolph is also a veteran presence that is well respected around the league.

And at 31 years old, Rudolph shouldn’t break the bank even though the Jets can afford to do so. If the price is right, the Jets would immediately upgrade their tight end room.

Recommended Stories

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Tyrese Haliburton excelling from deep

    Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.

  • MVP race: The Top 3 candidates are international players

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined this week by three international players.

  • Report: NBA executives increasingly speculating about star forcing trade to Knicks

    The Knicks have been thirsting after stars for years.

  • Top things to know from Brian Gutekunst’s press conference

    Everything to know from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's 16-minute press conference on Tuesday.

  • Report: Dolphins to release LB Kyle Van Noy

    Report: Dolphins to release LB Kyle Van Noy

  • Drivers offer impressions of Circuit of The Americas at Goodyear tire test

    Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 Cup champ, was the Toyota driver responsible for testing […]

  • Brian Gutekunst: We certainly could franchise tag Aaron Jones

    The Packers don’t often use the franchise tag, having last implemented it in 2010 on defensive lineman Ryan Pickett. Green Bay is the only team that hasn’t used the tag from 2011-2020. In his Tuesday press conference, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said there isn’t an organizational philosophy against tagging players. And with running back Aaron [more]

  • Festus Ezeli, who never played a game in a Blazers uniform, is attempting an NBA comeback

    It has been a long road back for Festus Ezeli.

  • What were other teams offering to J.J. Watt?

    The Cardinals reportedly have signed defensive lineman J.J. Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. “Reportedly” is the key word because, frankly, there have been too many instances over the years where reporters rush to Twitter with whatever an agent tells them without scrutinizing or expressing skepticism about the information. (And, [more]

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Why the Packers weren’t the team to sign DL J.J. Watt

    Some thoughts on why the Packers weren't the team to sign coveted free agent J.J. Watt.

  • Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Which game-breaking receiver will it be at No. 11?

    The Giants' needs and the talent in the 2021 NFL Draft seems to have created a perfect storm for Big Blue to take a receiver at No. 11.

  • Penalty report: 10 teams fined for lug-nut violations at Homestead-Miami

    NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams and four Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut infractions during last weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. STANDINGS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series Crew chiefs for each Cup Series team were fined $10,000 and Xfinity crew chiefs were docked $5,000 for violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, […]

  • Report: Cowboys’ Prescott seeking deal ‘right behind’ Patrick Mahomes

    Dak Prescott wants a new deal that's less than Patrick Mahomes's $45 million per year and above Deshaun Watson's $39 million annually.

  • Detroit Tigers win Casey Mize's first spring training start, 6-1, against Pirates

    Casey Mize pitched two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts, and Spencer Torkelson made his spring training debut in Detroit Tigers' win

  • There's a linebacker newly available to Washington if it's interested

    In what will become the norm over the next few weeks, a well-regarded veteran was surprisingly made available Tuesday he plays a position Washington needs to address.

  • Former Browns CB Buster Skrine now available after being released by the Bears

    Skrine played his first 4 years in Cleveland

  • Report: ‘Everything is on the table’ for Kyle Van Noy following release from Dolphins

    Could Bill Belichick pull the trigger to bring Kyle Van Noy back to the Patriots?

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.