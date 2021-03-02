Why Jets should be all over TE Kyle Rudolph's free agent market

Kyle Rudolph

Add long-time Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph to the list of salary cap cuts that might surprise some fans.

Rudolph was released on Tuesday after spending 10 seasons with Minnesota, who drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also wrote a piece for The Players' Tribune thanking everyone for embracing him over that span. It’s a $4.35 million cap hit to the Vikings, but with a $9.387 million cap hit this season, they’re saving $5 million in the process.

Rudolph only played two seasons on his contract extension he signed back in 2019. The emergence of sophomore TE Irv Smith Jr. as a solid receiving target may have changed the Vikings’ minds on their future at the position.

Could that work in favor for the Jets this offseason?

Tight end has been a position without a consistent presence for some time now. Chris Herndon has not been able to hold it down despite his potential coming out of Miami. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, a highly-productive 2021 campaign will likely be the only way he returns.

Ryan Griffin is also in the middle of his three-year deal with the Jets, but he had just 86 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games with Gang Green last season. He's already down the depth chart behind Herndon, and if the Jets wish to release him, would only be a $1.45 million dead cap hit.

So, armed with cap space and draft capital, GM Joe Douglas could see a solid two-way tight end as something the team needs right now. Enter Rudolph.

While Herndon will still be on the roster as a potential receiving threat, Rudolph has a great highlight reel worth of plays doing just that, especially in the red zone. His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame has been synonymous with scoring since he entered the league, making some insane grabs to do so. Over his career, Rudolph has totaled 48 touchdowns.

But last season, he tallied just one and had 28 receptions for 334 yards. However, when you have Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the roster, it’s hard not to give those guys the ball first.

Story continues

What makes Rudolph even more attractive as a free agent, though, is his blocking skill. According to Pro Football Focus, Rudolph had a 73.8 pass block grade over his 12 games in 2020. He was also at a modest 59.1 run block grade.

With the Jets’ offensive line still an issue -- one that Douglas should be focusing on as well this offseason -- a solid tight end that can block as well as be trusted in the pass game is a valuable asset.

Rudolph could find a better opportunity this season with New York, no matter who ends of quarterbacking the team. If he’s looking for a No. 1 role, Herndon certainly doesn’t have the spot solidified. Rudolph is also a veteran presence that is well respected around the league.

And at 31 years old, Rudolph shouldn’t break the bank even though the Jets can afford to do so. If the price is right, the Jets would immediately upgrade their tight end room.