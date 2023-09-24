Why Jets must begin process of quarterback change

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of a regular season game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

EAST RUTHERFORD — He said what he had to say. Robert Saleh couldn’t tell the truth, so he used that podium in the bowels of MetLife to shield himself from admitting the inevitability brought forth by the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

The Jets, once a favorite for a trip to the Super Bowl, are now teetering on the brink. We’re still a month from Halloween.

This is a delicate situation for the third-year coach — one he must navigate masterfully as to not lose the locker room from himself. Truthfully, though, there’s only one way he can go.

The Jets must begin the process of a quarterback change.

“Right now, (Zach Wilson) gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said.

This was never going to work. Wilson replacing Aaron Rodgers and leading New York into the postseason wasn’t possible in the wildest of green-and-white dreams. Out of desperation they tried to manifest it by speaking aloud, but as it turns out, Wilson is very much still the quarterback whom the Jets themselves admitted could only be saved by sitting years (plural) and watching.

The Jets have tried to convince anyone who will listen there’s been signs of progression with Wilson. Maybe that’s true off the field, but on it, through three games, Wilson is a statistically worse quarterback than at any point his first two years. He is completing 52.3 percent of his passes this season for 467 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 56.99. The completion percentage and passer rating are both worse than either his rookie (55.6 percent, 69.7 rating) or second year (54.5 percent, 72.8). He’s on pace to throw 22 interceptions — which would be another career-high.

“I have to find a way to be better,” Wilson said.

Indeed.

The Jets just can’t waste another season while he tries to figure it out.



New York is a win-now team once again held back by their drowning quarterback. The offense under Wilson is averaging 12 points per game, 133 passing and 225 total yards per game. Let that sink in. Offense reigns supreme in today’s NFL. Quarterbacks routinely throw for 400 yards, three or four touchdowns. Heck, on Sunday, the Dolphins, in the Jets’ own division, scored 70 points and had Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White combine for 376 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jets have yet to score 20 points in any game. They’ve yet to have 200 passing yards in a game. They’ve yet to top 300 total yards in a game.

Just look at this game against the Patriots. Wilson finished 18-of-36 (50 percent) for 157 yards. He quarterbacked 13 drives. Eight of them ended in punts. Twelve of them failed to even gain 50 yards. Wilson did manage to get the Jets in the end zone once to cut the deficit to one possession. The defense then gave the ball back to Wilson three times with a chance to tie or get the lead.

The results of those drives: Safety, turnover on downs, clock expiration. The drives netted negative 10, two and 29 yards. Facing a fourth and 10 near midfield with 1:26 left, Wilson threw a two-yard pass to Tyler Conklin.

Mind you: These aren't the Patriots of yesteryear. Mac Jones and Co. entered MetLife Stadium 0-2 — arguably the worst team in the AFC East.

“It’s still a team game,” Saleh said. “We have to be better around him.”

The Jets can publicly coddle Wilson if they so choose. Internally, though, they must know the truth is undeniable. That means Saleh. That means Joe Douglas. Most damning, though, will be the turn of the players.

Saleh said he isn’t worried about losing the team by sticking with Wilson, that is absolutely a likelihood once the latter happens. The fractures are already popping up. Running back Michael Carter and receiver Garrett Wilson were seen in heated discussions (in Carter’s case a full-on argument) with coaches on the sideline (Taylor Embree and Nathaniel Hackett). Combine that with one side of the ball (offense) not pulling their weight while the other does (the defense allowed just 13 points), along with a team falling so alarmingly short of preseason expectations and hype?

This thing could combust at any moment.

“We have to figure it out on offense as a whole,” said Garrett Wilson, who had just five catches for 49 yards, but has been seen visibly distraught in all three of the Jets games this year.



Saleh insisted he is sticking with Wilson on Sunday. That’s fine if he means strictly for this game against the Chiefs next week. It would be coaching malpractice not to begin to get Tim Boyle first-team reps at practice, though — something Saleh said he won’t do. It’s even worse if Douglas doesn’t add another quarterback to the roster.

The moment Rodgers went down the Jets said this was Wilson’s job and they would not add competition. Fine. They wanted to boost him up. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t work. So their stance must change — and change now. They need to bring someone in. They need to tell Wilson if his play doesn’t improve they are going to go to that player. And if Wilson’s play doesn’t improve they must act on their threat.

Remember: The Jets believed they were a team capable of reaching a Super Bowl. Teams who are that good don’t get walloped by the Chiefs on national television. They compete with them and beat them. You think the Jets were going to avoid Patrick Mahomes and Co. once they got to the playoffs? No.

So if Wilson starts to struggle, and it becomes clear the Jets can’t win with him, then begin the process of winning without him. The Jets must be ready to go to Boyle. This roster is too talented to keep spinning its wheels with ineptitude under center. And if Saleh doesn’t believe Boyle can lead the Jets to the playoffs — then go get someone who can.

“It’s still very early in the season,” Saleh said.

FOX reported before the Jets lost to the Patriots that both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz contacted them to express interest in playing for them. The Jets told both no — they were sticking with Wilson.

Saleh denied comment on the report, but considering both remain free agents, it’s time he returns their calls. The Jets should check in on Colt McCoy and Nick Foles while they’re at it, too.

There should be no false thoughts that any of those aforementioned are going to give the Jets Pro Bowl-caliber play under center, but they don’t need that. They just need competence. It’s hard to believe they aren’t 2-1 right now had one of them started against Bill Belichick’s Patriots instead of Wilson.

So get them in there. Begin the process of acclimating them. Open the competition. Let the best man start.

If the Jets don’t?

This unwavering allegiance to Wilson is more likely to end at the unemployment line than postseason.