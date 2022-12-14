Why Jets’ Garrett Wilson should have a monster performance in week 15

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why the Jets WR will continue to roll in week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

You probably don't need me to tell you that Garrett Wilson is absolutely an emerging superstar but that is what he is. He's averaging 92.3 receiving yards per game over his last six. And in the games not started by Zach Wilson this season, he's a top 10 wide receiver on a per game basis. He has been spectacular.

The Jets face an absolute layup line for the rest of the fantasy season beginning this week with Detroit. That's a defense that just allowed a zillion yards to Minnesota. A huge performance by Justin Jefferson. So monster fantasy week ahead for Garrett Wilson, assuming Mike White is OK. We think he is. I'm going to give Wilson this week nine catches, 171 yards, and at least one touchdown.

