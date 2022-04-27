Why Jets draft target Kayvon Thibodeaux feels 'ready' for New York's bright lights

Kayvon Thibodeaux with mic at NFL Combine

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a polarizing NFL Draft prospect heading into the big day on Thursday. He's been connected to the Jets, but there are questions about his personality and whether or not his mind is on football, or building his brand more.

But through those rumors, Thibodeaux has maintained his confidence while speaking in Las Vegas before the Draft. SNY's Michelle Margaux asked Thibodeaux about the pressure of playing in New York, and he definitely appears fit for it.

"That’s the biggest stage. That’s primetime. I’m ready," he said.

Thibodeaux went as far as to say New York was his "second home."

“I’ve been there a few times. New York is my second home because it’s L.A, but it was first. You get what I’m saying? It’s L.A. but it came first," he explained. "It’s a different feng-shui, it’s a different vibe. The people, they’re hungry. The ambition, the want-to, the drive.

"I think my business savvy is a perfect fit. I think my gregariousness is a perfect fit. I think my hunger for knowledge is a perfect fit.”

We'll see if Thibodeaux ends up in the Big Apple. For the Jets, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano was hearing that they prefer Florida State's Jermaine Johnson over Thibodeaux, as his draft stock continues to rise.

Either way, if Thibodeaux hears his name called by the Jets, or the Giants who own two Top 10 picks as well, he appears all geared up to make an immediate impact.

