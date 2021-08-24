Why Jets can't afford another year of offensive line struggles

Mekhi Becton (right) and Morgan Moses (left) Jets training camp

When Zach Wilson has dropped back to pass in the first two preseason games, he’s had pretty good protection. And when the Jets have tried to run the ball behind the first-team offensive line, for the most part the holes have been there.

In practice, though, it’s been another story, almost since the summer began. The Jets' offensive line struggled last week in two days of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers, and they struggled again in the first joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

And before those, they had struggled in practices against their own first-team defense before that. Remember all that talk about how dominant defensive end Carl Lawson looked before he got hurt? That was great, except that he was basically abusing the Jets’ offensive front.



That’s why, last week, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the line a “work in progress.” He added that through the first two weeks of camp “I would say we haven’t had the greatest pass protection.”

And that’s a problem because all of the Jets’ hopes on offense really start with the line that Joe Douglas has spent two years, tens of millions of dollars, and two first-round picks to rebuild. And with only 2 ½ weeks to go before the regular season starts, the time to get them ready is already running out.

For what it’s worth, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem panicked or even bothered by the state of his front line, even though left tackle Mekhi Becton left practice with a head injury on Tuesday, just as rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral muscle) returned. His right tackles, Morgan Moses and George Fant, have each missed some time, too, and building chemistry with the five starters has definitely been an issue.

But the other issues with the line, particularly the pass protection? Saleh believes they’re all overblown.

“There’s a lot of things that you can do to mitigate a pass rush,” Saleh said. “We’re doing some third down periods where offense isn’t exactly trying to scheme up protection to create space. (The quarterbacks) are not exactly trying to get rid of the ball. They’re working on things. There’s going to be a screen game, there’s going to be a lot of different elements to help protection. There’s the quarterback getting rid of the football.

“If you can work your play-action passes, your run game, your screen game, the little tricks and gadgets that you have, you have a chance to allow your quarterback to give them 15-20 opportunities to actually drop back, which will mitigate and eliminate some of the pressure that he does get. What’s happening at practice, there’s going to be people around his feet. It is what it is.”

All that is true, and a lot of that is built into the Kyle Shanahan offense the Jets are running. There will be lots of screens and play-action passes with what they hope will be a strong rushing attack to keep the defense on its heels, too.

But there does still come a point when the offensive linemen just have to block, where a pocket can’t just be a product of a scheme. In the two games, the first-team offensive line did it. In practices, they haven’t. They really seemed to struggle on Tuesday in joint practices against the Eagles, even before Becton left the field.

Maybe it’s not a reason to worry, especially since the wide zone blocking scheme is still relatively new to some of them. But don’t forget how much effort Douglas has put into building this line – something he said was his No. 1 priority when he began this job.

He completely rebuilt it last season, using the 11th overall pick in the draft on Becton, signing three free-agent starters (center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten, and Fant). Then, after a disappointing, injury-plagued performance last season, he did it again, trading up in the first round for Vera-Tucker and signing Moses as soon as Washington let him go free.

It was a major disappointment when last year’s line crumbled under a bad offense and too many injuries. This line is supposed to be the strength of the offense, the salvation of the rookie franchise quarterback. So it just can’t be a failure again.

Maybe it really is too early to worry. Maybe Saleh is right when he said “nothing is where we want it to be,” and that there’s still time for everything to come together. Maybe the scheme itself will be enough to fix the problems.

But it has to be fixed and it has to be soon. There just can’t be another year of offensive line struggles. There’s been too much invested in fixing this unit. And with a rookie quarterback in the pocket, there’s far too much at stake.