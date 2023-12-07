Why Jerry Stackhouse called out Tyrin Lawrence in Vanderbilt basketball loss to San Francisco

Vanderbilt basketball star Tyrin Lawrence played just 10 minutes in the first half Wednesday after coach Jerry Stackhouse believed he didn't show enough energy early in the team's 73-60 loss to San Francisco.

That was only the start of the problems for the Commodores.

Despite having their five best players healthy for the first time this season — only Lee Dort, who is suspended indefinitely after being charged with aggravated assault — the Commodores (4-5) did not keep pace with San Francisco. They gave up 13 3-pointers, continuing a season-long trend, but they also got outrebounded 39-21.

Lawrence, who scored just five points, was subbed out of the game after just three minutes.

"He wasn't doing nothing," Stackhouse said. "The energy that we need him to play with, he wasn't doing it . . . We come out here, don't box out and they get the offensive rebound, kick-out 3."

Seeking stability: For Jerry Stackhouse, a stressful start to a pivotal Vanderbilt basketball season | Estes

Stackhouse said Lawrence was responsible for "eight negative points" in the opening minutes, leading to his replacement by Jason Rivera-Torres.

"I know he's been been banged-up a little bit, trying to get his legs back and I told all these guys, if you're injured and you can't play, let us know, but if you step into the lines, we expect you to do your job, and now we're going to find some other guys to try to do his job."

Lawrence played 13 minutes in the second half.

According to KenPom, San Francisco (6-3) is better than all four of the other teams the Commodores have lost to this season: Presbyterian, NC State, Arizona State and Boston College. But regardless of the team quality, Vanderbilt can't afford to lose more games, especially with its full roster now healthy.

MORE ON THE GAME Vanderbilt basketball allows 13 3-pointers in loss to San Francisco

Stackhouse himself admitted after Saturday's win over Alabama A&M that "what I would think our best lineup is probably hadn't even been on the floor yet."

That lineup, presumably consisting of Lawrence, Ezra Manjon, Evan Taylor, Colin Smith and Ven-Allen Lubin, didn't seem to help things, and that's a bigger problem than the loss itself. The defense is one of the worst belonging to any high-major school, and the rebounding that was a strength in most of the previous games was non-existent.

Now Stackhouse had to call out his best player, the one the team fought to retain after he went in the transfer portal this past summer.

Perhaps Lubin said it best. He made another 3-pointer after making two Saturday against Alabama A&M, and when he was asked about it, he made clear that it wasn't a celebration.

"We can make shots but if we're not doing anything on the defensive end and if we're not talking, if we're not doing things that help us win games," he said, "I don't think really, 3's can help us."

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

"we can make shots but if we're not doing they're on the defensive and if we're not talking if you're not doing things help us win games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse calls out Tyrin Lawrence