Why Jerry Stackhouse believes win vs Missouri could be catalyst for Vanderbilt basketball

On Jan. 31, 2023, Vanderbilt basketball took a 57-point loss against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Commodores responded by winning 11 of their next 12 games.

Following a 27-point loss Jan. 31 at Auburn that dropped this season's Commodores to 0-7 in the SEC, they responded by returning home and beating Missouri 68-61 at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.

It's not the same situation as a year ago. Sitting at 6-15 overall, the Commodores won't be able to put themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble unless they can win the SEC Tournament. But coach Jerry Stackhouse saw some parallels to what happened last season.

"How ironic that it's the same date," he said.

Missouri (8-14, 0-9) is alone in last place in the SEC, at least for now. If Vanderbilt is to win more games, it will need to get more performances like Saturday's. Its best three players all had good games: Ezra Manjon had 17 points and four assists, Tyrin Lawrence had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Ven-Allen Lubin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Commodores also found a new contributor in Isaiah West, who scored 12 points off four 3-pointers. Evan Taylor came up one point short of a double-double, with nine points and 11 rebounds.

"I'm really proud of our guys to continue to battle, the adversity, all of the noise, all the things on the outside, to just stand within themselves and stand together as a family, stand together as brothers," Stackhouse said. " . . . Hopefully we'll have started something good. We had a really good February last year."

After being down by 11 during the first half, Vanderbilt went on a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to one, then took the lead later in the half. The Commodores led the entire second half and weathered a run that cut the lead to one before sealing the game at the free-throw line.

If West can continue his emergence, that could help Vanderbilt have a better February than its January. He has played in 13 of 20 games this season, missing time due to plantar fasciitis, but if he can shoot the way he did against Missouri, he could help boost the guard rotation. Jason Rivera-Torres was limited due to illness, but a pairing of Rivera-Torres and West could add more dynamism to the backcourt, especially when one of Lawrence or Manjon is off the court.

After playing his entire roster through the first 20 games, Stackhouse said he looked to shorten the rotation. Though he used 10 players, just eight had more than five minutes.

"I think it just feels good to get back into that winning column and just get ourselves out of that hump," Manjon said. "And for me and a couple of the other guys, we've experienced getting over that hump . . . making that one win turn into 11, 12, or whatever it was. And so we have a lot of confidence still."

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jerry Stackhouse: Win over Missouri could boost Vanderbilt basketball