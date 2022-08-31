Why Jerry Rice expects 'animal' Javon Kinlaw to be key to 49ers' defense

Why Rice expects 'animal' Kinlaw to be key to 49ers' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery last October, limiting the 24-year-old to four games in 2021. Now, he’s healthy and ready to impact the 49ers' defense.

Kinlaw’s rookie year in 2020 is where he played the most for San Francisco, starting 12 games and playing in 14. The defensive lineman recorded 1.5 sacks, six hurries, and two quarterback knockdowns in his first NFL season.

After an offseason of rehabbing and preparing for the 2022 NFL season without pain, many, like former 49ers wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, expect the South Carolina product to be a key figure on the San Francisco defensive unit.

On Monday, Rice joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” stating that the 49ers’ success on defense will be on the shoulders of Kinlaw, not edge rusher Nick Bosa, who is coming off a 15.5 sack 2021 NFL season.

“Well, you know, I think Nick is gonna be Nick, and, you know, he’s man, he’s a force on that football field,” Rice said. “But the key to this defense is going to be Javon Kinlaw.

“If Kinlaw, man, this guy, I had a chance to stand up next to this guy at training camp, and he’s an animal. He’s an animal the size of him and stuff like that. If he really develops and be a factor, I think it’s going to open the door for Nick Bosa and all those guys.”

Rice isn’t alone in expecting a big season from Kinlaw; 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans also believes the defensive tackle can be a dominant force inside for San Francisco, citing what he has seen so far in preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

“He’s bringing energy to our group,” Ryans said. “He’s physical, he’s looking good out there, in good shape, getting his legs back under him.

“I’m excited to see him just continue to progress and I’m looking forward to him having a big year for us because it’ll be vital for us to have really dominant players inside.”

Kinlaw’s first opponent that he will look to torment will be the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields in their Week 1 matchup at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.

