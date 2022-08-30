Why Jerry Rice expects 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk to 'blossom' in 2022 season

Why Rice believes Aiyuk will 'blossom' for 49ers this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk has yet to record a 1,000-yard season in his first two years in the NFL. However, that isn't stopping many from penciling the 24-year-old wide receiver as a breakout candidate for the 2022 NFL season.

Aiyuk spent the offseason with quarterback Trey Lance, working out and getting to know the 49ers' quarterback in the process. As a result, the receiver is laying the groundwork for a breakout 2022 NFL season.

On Monday, former 49ers receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice joined 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast," detailing why Aiyuk can also take advantage of the defensive coverage that teams will give him due to the attention given to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

"I think that the guy that's really, really gonna have a breakout year is Brandon Aiyuk," Rice said.

"Because with all of that single coverage and all of that attention going on George Kittle, too, this guy he's gotta blossom this year. If he does that, it's gonna take some of the pressure off Deebo Samuel and George Kittle."

Additionally, Rice stressed how important it was for Aiyuk to spend time with Lance this offseason as it put him ahead of Samuel, who was working to get a new contract extension from the 49ers and still is developing chemistry with the 22-year-old.

"I think you talk about Brandon Aiyuk and what he's doing during training camp and all of that," Rice said. "I think it shows because the guy had the opportunity to throw together, get the chemistry, the body language, and all of that.

"That's very important. That's why with Brandon Aiyuk, they're a little bit ahead. Deebo Samuel, it's gonna take a little bit more time."

Rice isn't alone in believing that Aiyuk will have a breakout year in 2022. Last Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes," echoing the offseason work the receiver has done to earn the confidence many have in him to be a key contributor for San Francisco.

"... I don't know if anyone's worked harder this offseason," Lynch said. "You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year.

"I know it's going to be Brandon's year because of the work he's put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time."

Aiyuk will have the opportunity to make believers out of doubters and confirm the belief that others have when the 49ers travel to Solider Field for a Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

